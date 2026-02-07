“I Just Wanted to Kill Myself”: Mike Tyson Stars in RFK Jr.–Backed Super Bowl Ad to Avert Tragedies Like His Sister’s

Mike Tyson has fought—and won—countless battles inside the ring. But his next fight isn’t against an opponent. Instead, it’s against a problem many Americans can relate to: obesity. The former heavyweight champion has teamed up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his allies for a Super Bowl advertisement this Sunday. So what’s it about, and why now?

The goal is to promote Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again campaign. The ad, funded by the nonprofit MAHA Center, highlights new dietary guidelines announced by the Health and Human Services secretary in January. It urges Americans to “eat real food,” echoing Kennedy’s long-standing views on nutrition and public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson recalls being 345 pounds

In the ad he shared on his Instagram account, Tyson recounts his personal struggle with unhealthy eating. He opens with a deeply personal loss. “My sister’s name was Denise. She died of obesity at 25—she had a heart attack,” Tyson said, referring to her death in 1990. Reflecting on his own condition at the time, he added, “I was so fat and nasty. I would eat anything. I was like 345 pounds.”

Tyson goes on to describe compulsive eating habits, recalling how he would consume a quarter of ice cream every hour. He attributes this behavior to “self-hate,” admitting it pushed him toward suicidal thoughts. “I just wanted to kill myself,” Tyson said in the ad. The message of the campaign is unmistakable. It takes aim at processed foods, aligning with Kennedy’s MAHA-backed health directives.

“We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we have the most obese, fudgy people,” Tyson says. “Something has to be done about processed food in this country,” he adds, before biting into an apple. As the video closes, the phrases “Processed food kills” and “Eat real food” flash across the screen. The ad ends by directing viewers to RealFood.gov, a government website outlining the dietary guidelines released last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It overhauls the traditional food pyramid. The updated guidance places steak, cheese, and whole milk near the top, while urging Americans to avoid processed foods. Mr. Kennedy has long opposed ultra-processed foods, linking them to the rise of chronic disease in the United States. These products include certain frozen meals, salty snacks, cereals, and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Studies have linked ultra-processed foods to diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and other serious health conditions. And Tyson isn’t the only one raising his voice.

RFK Jr. has the most important message in Super Bowl history

On Friday, Kennedy echoed the same message and thanked Mike Tyson for joining his campaign. “Thank you for sharing your story, Mike—and delivering the most important message in Super Bowl history,” he wrote in response to Tyson. “We don’t have to be the sickest country in the developed world,” Kennedy added. “The answer is simple: EAT REAL FOOD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy’s MAHA Center is led by Tony Lyons, who also oversees the Kennedy-aligned MAHA PAC. The Super Bowl ad itself was funded by the MAHA Center. Lyons said the funds for the Super Bowl spot were raised by reaching out to “billionaires” and other donors. However, he declined to name any individuals involved in the matter.

“We made the argument that this was a historical turning point that they should want to be part of,” Lyons said of the campaign. And added that the ad was intended to rival major brands like Coke and Pepsi. Notably, Lyons previously played a key role in elevating Kennedy’s presidential bid. He was also behind a 2024 Super Bowl ad that drew parallels between Kennedy’s campaign and his uncle John F. Kennedy’s 1960 run.

From the looks of things, Mike Tyson has joined a great cause to promote better eating habits for Americans. However, how successful this campaign turns out to be is yet to be seen. What did you think of Tyson’s message?