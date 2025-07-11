“I Would Sue…”: Brian Norman Sr. Promises Dire Consequences After Devin Haney Brawl

Though the Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney fight, scheduled for November 22, is still months away, the hype has already surged as a result of their brawl during the Ring III press conference in New York. What began as a tense but controlled exchange quickly escalated into an all-out brawl, with both fighters surrounded by their fathers and teams. The first encounter in the lobby was heated but ended amicably after some sharp exchanges. However, things turned violent during their second run-in when Norman Jr. pressed Haney, prompting ‘The Dream’ to angrily shove the WBO welterweight champion. As Norman attempted to push back, Haney’s security stepped in, aggressively pushing Norman back and nearly tearing his white t-shirt in the process.

The scuffle intensified when Norman Jr. was pushed to the ground, only to drag the bodyguard down with him in the chaos. In the ensuing chaos, Brian Norman Sr. made it clear: there will be consequences, and he’s determined to see them through. Shortly after the brawl, Brian Norman Sr. took to Instagram to share a self-recorded message for everyone. The caption on the post read, “@realdevinhaney @billhaney, learn a great lullaby for that dream u gone be having in the ring.” In the video, the 46-year-old mused, “Sitting here, contemplating, wondering, if my last name was Haney, what would I do?”

Showing off his surgically repaired arm, “Y’all remember this? Y’all know I just had surgery right? So I got one arm,” he said. “So with the situation that went down today, what would I do? If I was Haney, I would sue.” But will he? The former boxer/trainer quickly clarified, “But, I am a Norman. Ain’t got no time for it. We gonna step on him like we said we gonna step over him… we gonna get the bag, and we going to move on. That’s what we going to do.” What that means is, all business will be settled inside the ring.

Fight Hub TV then shared a candid interview with Brian Norman Sr. in New York after the brawl. He was there, along with his son, to attend the Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda presser at Louis Armstrong Stadium. When asked about the heated build-up to his son’s November showdown with Devin Haney, Norman Sr. struck a more reflective tone. “I have no problem as far as the Haneys,” he said. “I have actually always respected the Haneys. I had respect for Bill Haney coming in.” Still, he acknowledged the rivalry now in full swing. The interview then shifted to strategy.

The reporter asked whether Norman Jr.’s powerful left hook, similar to the one that gave Haney so many problems against Ryan Garcia in 2024, could play a key role in the upcoming bout. And Norman Sr. was clear: they’re not relying on any one weapon. “That left hook is just the left hook. It’s just one part of boxing,” he said. Norman Sr. further added that the team is actually preparing for the best version of Devin Haney, regardless of past outcomes.

“We are practising for the best Devin Haney. That’s from pre-Ryan Garcia, present Ryan Garcia, and post-Ryan Garcia,” he said. “I have studied everything he can, and can’t do… we are going to be ready for the best man because in my book.. the best him don’t hold the counter to the best Brian Norman Jr.” It seems Brian Norman Jr’s camp is fully prepared to make the most of the next four months to preserve his unbeaten streak. But Bill Haney believes it will be his son who has his hand raised in the end. Why?

Devin Haney’s dad steals the spotlight in the Norman scuffle

Yesterday, Top Rank and several media outlets released footage of the first tense altercation between Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. In the video, Bill Haney can be heard shouting at the top of his voice, heaping praise on his son. “I got the best fighter in the world,” he declared as Norman Jr. and his father approached them. Then, sizing up the welterweight challenger, Haney Sr. added, “He isn’t too big… I thought his dad was bigger.”

Just last month, Brian Norman Jr. sent shockwaves through the boxing world with a thunderous left hook that wiped out nearly six weeks of Jin Sasaki’s memory. And now, tensions with the Haneys have brought even more attention to the rising world champion. While Top Rank’s official footage shows both camps walking away peacefully after a handshake, additional clips circulating online reveal what happened later.

While some fans applauded the Haneys for building pre-fight hype, others criticized the move as over-the-top. Regardless, the bad blood is now real. That said, could Brian Norman Jr. be the one to hand Devin Haney his first professional loss? What do you think?