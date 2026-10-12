“I’m Friendly With Puff”: Mike Tyson Reveals He Sent Diddy’s Letter to Donald Trump

Mike Tyson finally revealed that he sent a letter to convicted rapper Sean John Combs, better known by his stage name, P. Diddy. The boxer joined SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen on October 8, where he made the admission.

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“I’m friendly with Puff,” Tyson said, referring to Diddy by one of his stage names. “Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him. That case was 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?”

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After Tyson clarified that he maintains a friendly relationship with the notorious musician, Cohen asked whether he was the one who sent Diddy’s letter to Donald Trump. ‘Iron’ Mike acknowledged it without much thought.

I spoke with him once on the phone,” Tyson added. “He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

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Hearing that, Andy Cohen directly asked the question once again, to which Tyson disclosed that he simply did what Diddy told him to do.

“I did what he told me to do, yeah,” Tyson confirmed.

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Imago September 24, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: September 24th, 2023 former American boxer, Mike Tyson on the sidelines during pregame at Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, NV. Jake Mysliwczyk/AMG Media Las Vegas USA – ZUMAb241 20230924_zsa_b241_090 Copyright: xJakexMysliwczykx/xAmgxMediax

Tyson’s admission points toward the pardon letter Diddy reportedly sent to Donald Trump through him earlier this year.

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Following Diddy’s conviction in July 2025, a report by The Sun in January 2026 claimed that a source close to Mike Tyson revealed someone from Diddy’s “inner circle” had contacted the boxer and wanted him to deliver the pardon letter to Donald Trump by hand.

“He asked what the letter was and was told it was Diddy asking for a pardon from Trump,” someone close to Tyson reportedly said. “Mike admitted he was feeling nervous about it, but agreed to take it to the White House when he visited.

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“Mike said he had handed the letter to Trump and did exactly what Diddy’s lot had asked of him. It wasn’t something he was expecting when he met with them, but Mike did what he was asked.”

Mike Tyson has always maintained a friendly relationship with the convicted rapper. Both have known each other since the 90s and shown support for each other. In fact, the boxer once called him “awesome” and also wished Diddy well after his arrest in 2024.

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The court found Diddy guilty of two criminal offenses and sentenced him to four years in prison. However, the rapper has remained adamant that he is innocent regarding the broader criminal allegations against him.

Diddy’s attempt to reach Donald Trump was successful, as the president admitted to receiving the letter. However, he refused to grant a pardon to the controversial personality.

Donald Trump rejects Diddy’s pardon request despite Mike Tyson’s efforts

In January this year, US President Donald Trump sat down with The New York Times, where he was asked about Diddy’s letter. In response, Trump confirmed that he had received the letter from the convicted musician and clarified that it was a pardon petition.

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“(Combs) asked me for a pardon… through a letter,” Trump said. “Oh, would you like to see that letter?”

Despite wanting to show the letter, the US President didn’t actually present it. However, he made it clear in the interview that he wouldn’t pardon P. Diddy. In fact, he previously claimed that he wouldn’t grant clemency to the convicted rapper.

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On August 1, 2025, the POTUS gave a separate interview to Rob Finnerty, during which he disclosed that he had a cordial relationship with P. Diddy that deteriorated during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; seemed like a nice guy. When I ran for office, he was very hostile.” Trump said. “And it’s hard, you know? I’m like you, we’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone, and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements.”

That said, it seems Donald Trump is not keen on forgiving P. Diddy anytime soon. However, Mike Tyson’s admission has definitely added a new chapter to the story.