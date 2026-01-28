“I’m Sorry Mama”: Fijian Pro Boxer Charged in $530 Million+ Bust

Boxing hit the headlines, but this time for all the wrong reasons. On January 15, Fijian authorities, working alongside the U.S. DEA, launched a major operation to crack down on drugs. During the raid, officers intercepted a semi-submersible vessel and a vehicle carrying 2.644 tons of narcotics in international waters, worth more than 530 million USD, marking the largest drug bust in Fiji’s history.

What shocked most, however, was that former boxer Jonathan Pedro Hill was among those arrested. In the aftermath of the operation, authorities charged four of the five accused with possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime under Fiji’s Proceeds of Crime Act 1997. Meanwhile, Jonathan Hill appeared before the Ba Magistrates’ Court this morning in connection with the Vatia drug raid.

Fiji’s ex-boxer linked to nation’s largest-ever drug bust off Vatia

Yet the case carries a deeper shock. Jonathan Pedro Hill is the son-in-law of Fijian politician and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua, a revelation that has cast a heavy shadow over the family. As court officers escorted him from the magistrate’s court, Hill held a note that read, “I am sorry mama and Jhaday, I love you”.

Jonathan Pedro Hill had limited success in the boxing world. At the peak of his career, he competed in the super middleweight division, compiling a 2-1 record in three professional bouts. According to Tapology, he made his debut in July 2023 and fought most recently in October 2024.

In response to the situation, the Deputy Speaker and mother-in-law of Jonathan Pedro Hill released her official statement: “Nothing was found at our home, and my understanding is that no one else in our household is a person of interest in this investigation. … The experience was deeply unsettling for my family, but we fully cooperated with police.”

Since then, he has stalled his professional career. Before turning pro, Hill gained recognition as an amateur boxer in Fiji, competing in various matches across the country.

The incident comes weeks after Joe Rogan lauded the new U.S. policies on the crackdown on drugs. As Hill’s case develops, all eyes are on his family for a response. Not many people realize that his brother is an Olympic boxer.

Who is Jonathan Hill’s brother, Winston Hill?

Like his older brother, Winston Hill holds Fijian nationality and is of Rotuman descent. He represented Fiji in the welterweight division at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but he lost in the first round to Vladimir Margaryan. Prior to the Olympics, Winston had already made a mark at the Commonwealth Games and the Pacific Games, winning a bronze medal and a silver medal, respectively.

In September 2022, Winston turned professional and immediately captured the Fiji Super Welterweight Championship in his pro debut. By last year, he was prepared to challenge for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight title, although the fight has yet to take place.

Throughout his brother’s controversy, Winston has stood firmly by his side. Whatever the world says, he posted on Instagram: “Always in your corner my bro.” He also wrote, “Your circumstances are temporary but your character is forever!”

Right now, the Hill family faces significant legal challenges, casting a shadow over the boxing world. Jonathan Pedro Hill’s future remains uncertain, with the next court hearing scheduled for February 5.