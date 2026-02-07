Essentials Inside The Story Imane Khelif asks Donald Trump not to use her identity for political agendas.

She makes a demand to the president while insisting she is a woman.

The Algerian boxer also says she is willing to undergo genetic testing in order to participate in the 2028 LA Games.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been the target of abuse and invasive scrutiny since her 2024 Paris Olympics run. While many figures have protested her gender, President Donald Trump has been one of the more vocal critics of Khelif’s participation in women’s boxing. In fact, one of his first acts in his second presidency was to sign the ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’ executive order.

12 months later, in January, the President incorrectly referred to Khelif as a “male boxer” during a speech to Republican lawmakers. This was clearly an effort to cement his support for the Supreme Court’s expected ruling to uphold state-level bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. Although Khelif had chosen to remain silent thus far, it appears she has finally broken her silence.

What did Imane Khelif demand from Donald Trump?

Speaking to CNN a few days ago, Khelif urged the president not to include her in his political maneuvering. “I’m not transgender. I’m a woman. I want to live my life… Please do not exploit me in your political agendas,” she said. In a later conversation with French outlet L’Équipe, she spoke more on the issue centering her.

“I respect everyone, and I respect Trump because he’s the president of the United States,” she told L’Equipe. “Trump cannot distort the truth. I’m not trans, I’m a girl. I was raised as a girl, I grew up as a girl, people in my village have always known me as a girl.” She continued, “I respect him if he respects the truth. If I could say something to him? Mr. President, I’m a girl, a young Arab Muslim woman, a boxer,” she said.

More importantly, she also had a demand for Trump. “And I’m working so you can come and give me a medal on the podium in Los Angeles,” she added. Notably, Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics, and ahead of the games, the International Olympic Committee appears to be getting influenced by culture wars shaping elite sports. Kirsty Coventry, the new IOC president, has suggested fighters in the women’s category will move toward stricter eligibility guidelines.

This means not ruling out a return to genetic testing based on more narrow biological markers. It has been a three-decade-old abandoned practice in the Olympics, which the IOC previously called a “terrible thing to do.” It’s also worth noting that World Boxing, the governing body put in place to oversee boxing in the Olympics by the IOC, previously introduced mandatory genetic testing for all boxers over the age of 18.

They claimed that it would “ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.” This came hot on the heels of a report alleging Khelif had XY chromosomes. Now, however, the 2024 Paris Games gold medalist has shared her thoughts on it while revealing whether she would submit herself to the strict testing process this time around.

Khelif is open to taking the genetic test

When World Boxing announced the news in May last year, they had singled out Imane Khelif. According to World Boxing, the Algerian boxer won’t be eligible unless she goes through the testing process to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. While speaking to CNN, Khelif called reports claiming she had XY chromosomes inaccurate and “modified.”

As for participating in the mandatory testing, Khelif claimed she has nothing to hide and would accept genetic testing. But only under one condition—only if the IOC conducts the test. “Of course, I would accept doing anything I’m required to do to participate in competitions,” she said. “They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while protecting women, they shouldn’t hurt other women.”

Additionally, when World Boxing made the announcement last year, Khelif had pulled out of the World Championships. And she hasn’t competed since then. Khelif blamed the far right for World Boxing’s announcement, suggesting it was a discriminatory and racist political move. World Boxing later apologized for singling her out.

However, Khelif claims the damage was done, and there’s no taking it back. So, she has taken her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. “I will not surrender until I have justice because I know justice is on my side above all else,” she said.

Clearly, even though one and a half years have passed since the 2024 Paris Games, Imane Khelif continues to fight for her identity and her future in the sport. Do you think she will get to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games?