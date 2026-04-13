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Indoor Sport Helps Eddie Hearn Bag $56M Profit Amid Boxing Feud With Dana White

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 13, 2026 | 6:37 PM EDT

HomeBoxing

Indoor Sport Helps Eddie Hearn Bag $56M Profit Amid Boxing Feud With Dana White

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Link Copied!

Apr 13, 2026 | 6:37 PM EDT

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We often hear about the jaw-dropping payouts in boxing matches, and it’s no wonder that fighters from other combat sports often voice their frustrations. But the real question remains: is boxing as a whole truly profitable? Perhaps. However, it’s not Matchroom Boxing that has proven to be a goldmine for Eddie Hearn. Instead, it’s a less violent indoor sport that stood out!

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For those unaware, Matchroom Sport is the umbrella under which Matchroom Boxing and several ventures, including Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), have been incorporated. And as the chairman of the parent company, Eddie Hearn pulls the strings. However, Matchroom Sport’s 2025 income statement has showcased a pattern that might surprise many boxing fans.

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Notably, in the 2024-25 cycle, Matchroom Sport has generated a profit of around $56 million. Quite a massive number, right? But when we talk about the subsidiaries, PDC has single-handedly made around $21 million in profits. Meanwhile, Matchroom Boxing could generate a profit of only around $13 million.

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What’s more concerning was the boxing promotion’s profit saw a dip compared to the number of 2024, which was around $15 million. However, this wasn’t the first time PDC, as a Darts organization, overtook a globally popular sport like boxing. In the 2023-24 cycle, PDC made a profit of $24 million, while Matchroom Boxing made $19 million.

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So, yes, the pattern may concern the boxing fans. But through PDC, Eddie Hearn, as a promoter, has generated massive profits, which may also help in the survival of Matchroom Boxing. However, amid that, what might have caused a decline in the UK-based boxing promotion’s profits? Surely something to introspect. But as of now, Hearn seems quite engaged in a feud with Dana White.

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Misfits founder offers $10 million for Dana White vs. Eddie Hearn boxing bout

Since Dana White stepped into the world of boxing as a promoter, he has garnered quite a lot of attention from rival promoters. While everyone had different reasons, Eddie Hearn appeared to have grown a personal feud. And the reason behind it was a signing made by White-led Zuffa Boxing.

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Over the years, Hearn has built strong camaraderie with the majority of his fighters. Anthony Joshua remains one of the prime examples. But when Zuffa Boxing took away one of Matchroom Boxing’s stars, Conor Benn, Hearn sparked disappointment. In return, even Hearn signed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to his talent management agency.

But with that exchange, the feud between White and Hearn intensified. To that end, they even agreed to have a boxing bout between them. And hearing this development, Misfits Boxing co-founder Mams Taylor came up with a proposal.

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“$10 million each. Yes! Let’s make it happen,” said Taylor in an interview with iFL TV.

Quite an interesting proposal. But the Misfits founder wasn’t alone. As such, even White’s Zuffa Boxing partner, Turki Alalshikh, offered to set up his boxing bout against Hearn. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed yet.

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It will be interesting to see what the Matchroom boss prioritizes: elevating his boxing promotion’s profit or pursuing a fight against White. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Suyashdeep Sason

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