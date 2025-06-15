Insider Reveals Canelo Alvarez’s Next Opponent Citing Turki Alalshikh’s Promise

The Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn rematch wouldn’t just be about legacy and bragging rights anymore. Their first clash in April saw the IBO Middleweight champion outshine Benn through 12 hard-fought rounds. Now, their potential rematch aims to settle the score, with added stakes: the winner could end up facing Canelo Alvarez next year.

Canelo, who has signed a rumored $400 million four-fight deal with the Riyadh Season, has already fought a lackluster bout against William Scull and is set to take on Terence Crawford on September 13. Now, it seems, either Eubank Jr or Benn will get the chance to be his first opponent in 2026, with the scale tipping towards the former.

Canelo Alvarez’s next opponent might be at hand

At the moment, Canelo Alvarez has nothing but Terence Crawford on his mind. Still, fans were curious regarding his two remaining bouts in the Riyadh contract. Unbeknownst to many, plans for a potential Canelo vs. Eubank matchup have been brewing for months in front of our eyes. Ahead of the first Eubank vs Benn clash, His Excellency told Sky Sports, “Whoever is the winner, we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo. If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026.” On Sunday, Boxing Only Full Fights posted on their Instagram that Alalshikh is sticking to his word, albeit with an added stipulation.

The claims found substance when Elliott Amoakoh, Eubank Jr.’s manager, recently spoke to talkSPORT, expressing confidence in Eubank’s path forward. He revealed that the rematch with Benn is tentatively set for September 27. Furthermore, if the 35-year-old is able to get past Benn, a match against Canelo Alvarez will be on the horizon, promised by His Excellency himself. “Hopefully, Canelo gets through Terence Crawford, we get through Conor Benn, and then they’ll do it next. So that’s the negotiations that’s going on right now. Turki promised it to us,” he revealed.

The Next Gen has previously competed in the super middleweight division. Furthermore, this is exactly the kind of fresh and exciting matchups that Canelo Alvarez’s reign needs after the dull Scull clash. However, for that, the 34-year-old will have to get past Terence Crawford, and according to former lightweight contender, it won’t be that simple.

Chris Eubank Jr’s dream faces huge uncertainty

In a recent interview with Elie Seckbach, John Molina, who faced Crawford in December 2016, gave his two cents on the September 13 mega fight. He kept his prediction measured, stating, “Crawford can make it very interesting, but it’s going to be a fun fight.”

After suffering an eighth-round TKO loss, Molina knows just how good the two-division undisputed champion is. “Crawford is the best of our generation right now,” he shared. Furthermore, with Canelo Alvarez’s lackluster showing against William Scull, many experts have started questioning his abilities.

On the other hand, Crawford just moved past Israil Madrimov to capture his fourth division world title in a sensational clash. So, Chris Eubank Jr.’s dream solely relies on how Canelo Alvarez will fare against Crawford. If he somehow fails, a completely different future awaits The Next Gen.

