Inspired by Jake Paul’s “Crazy” Callouts, Tyson Fury Challenges Naoya Inoue and Manny Pacquiao

From the outside looking in, Jake Paul might just be the bravest man in boxing—or the boldest. He’s made it clear he wants to fight everyone, from Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis to even Anthony Joshua. Earlier this year, ‘The Problem Child’ set his sights on ‘Cinnamon,’ but those plans fizzled fast when Canelo signed with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. Then came the Davis saga.

Davis shocked the world by fighting Lamont Roach Jr. to a majority draw, setting up a rematch and derailing Paul’s plans once again. Left without his dream fight, Paul turned to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory. Now, he’s reportedly eyeing a potential showdown with Joshua in 2026—an idea that has piqued the interest of GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh. But not everyone is taking it seriously. Tyson Fury, for one, has dismissed Paul’s callouts as little more than a joke, as he called out Naoya Inoue and Manny Pacquiao.

“I like how Jake Paul calls out the full spectrum from featherweight to heavyweight,” he told Ring Magazine from Wembley Stadium, where Oleksandr Usyk fights Daniel Dubois in a rematch tonight. “Who did he call out? Tank and Joshua. That’s just crazy.” ‘The Gypsy King’ even came up with a name for Paul’s strategy to call out boxers, stating, “That’s what I call Richter scale call outs.” He advised Paul to add Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to his list as well before announcing his own callouts for a return.

“Listen, I want to come out and maybe fight Inoue or Bam Rodriguez next,” Fury joked during the interview. “Yeah, if I come out, that’s the one I want. That would be my ideal world, really. I’d fight Bam Rodriguez, Inoue, and why not the old Manny Pacquiao face tonight.” Interestingly, Fury announced his retirement in January after his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk last year. However, His Excellency and Fury have both indicated that the Brit might return to the squared circle to face Usyk in a trilogy. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on that front.

Meanwhile, Joshua, who is coming off an elbow surgery since his loss to Dubois late last year, hasn’t fought anyone, with an expected ring appearance in November later this year. Regardless, this former world champion wants Joshua to fight someone else.

Bad news for Jake Paul, Lennox Lewis wants Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis has asked Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to finally give British fans what they want. Despite years of hype, the all-British match has failed to materialize. Speaking ahead of the Usyk vs. Dubois bout, Lewis didn’t hold back. “Yeah, we need to see it. We need to see that fight. I think they owe it to the British public,” Lewis said.

With both fighters coming off losses—Fury twice to Usyk and Joshua to Daniel Dubois—there’s a renewed opportunity to make the fight happen, even without belts on the line. Lewis also urged Joshua to remain visible at major boxing events. “I think it’s a missed opportunity for him. If he wants to prove that he’s still got it, then he’s got to come back and box somebody that’s got it.”

Lennox Lewis clearly values Joshua vs. Fury over Joshua vs. Paul. However, it’s unclear whether Lewis would get his wish granted, as Fury seems adamant about mainly returning to face Usyk, pushing Joshua to a mere backup. What do you make of the Paul vs. Joshua bout?