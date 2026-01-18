“Install a Brain Inside”: Jake Paul’s Cyborg Jaw Raises Eyebrows While Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Birthday Post Goes Viral

It’s that time of the year—Jake Paul is celebrating his birthday after turning 29. However, the occasion may not be as joyful as it would have been had his fight against Anthony Joshua gone differently. For the first time in years, ‘The Problem Child’ stepped into the ring with an opponent who could truly fight back, and the result was disastrous.

Anthony Joshua didn’t just beat Paul—he fractured his jaw in two places. As a result, ‘El Gallo’ is currently surviving on a liquid-only diet and recently took to social media to reveal his new cyborg jaw. Meanwhile, his Dutch speed-skating girlfriend also shared a post online, wishing ‘El Gallo’ a happy 29th birthday as he continues his recovery.

How is Jake Paul spending his suspension?

“[Jake Paul] got a new jaw for his birthday?!? What y’all think??” wrote Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on Instagram alongside a clip. In the video, an AI-generated version of Jake Paul is seen removing part of his left cheek, revealing what appears to be an entirely mechanical structure beneath as he opens it up. Clearly, MVP was capitalizing on Paul’s sensational knockout loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions)

Meanwhile, Jutta Leerdam shared a series of photos of the couple together on Instagram, with the caption reading, “Happy 29th birthday baby @jakepaul.” The post quickly went viral, attracting over 100K likes within seven hours of being uploaded. Jake Paul is currently under an indefinite suspension from the Florida State Athletic Commission. Why?

It stems from the violent knockout he suffered at the hands of Anthony Joshua late last year. At present, it remains unclear when the 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer will return to the squared circle, or who he will face when he does make his comeback. Still, he appears to have no shortage of potential opponents.

Regardless, fans were quick to share their reactions to Paul’s new cyborg jaw across social media.

People are losing interest in Paul’s shenanigans

It didn’t take long for people to realize Paul’s video was AI. So, this user pointed out something interesting. “Vlog camera in his forearm again, bruh,” the user commented. However, it would have been pretty convincing had Paul not removed his actual jaw in the video.

Meanwhile, this user asked Paul to take a hike. “Ok, Jake. You’ve had your moment, Pal. No one cares about you again,” the user wrote. Still, Paul’s clip managed to pull 7,500 likes, nearly 200 comments, and over 100 shares at the time of writing.

The next user had similar feelings about the clip. “Not following any longer. Waste of my time,” the user wrote. But the user still took the time to pen the comment.

Someone else had other upgrades in mind for Jake Paul. “Now install a brain inside,” the user wrote. Reports say Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua made $93 million from the fight—maybe Paul already has a brain.

Another user mocked Paul over the video. “Anthony Joshua damn turned this guy into a cyborg,” the user claimed. In reality, Joshua simply showed Paul what happens when you step into the ring with an elite boxer.

At the end of the day, a birthday is a birthday. It’s just that Paul’s birthday might be a little bittersweet. But what did you think about Paul’s cyber jaw?