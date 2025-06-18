Internet Goes ‘WTF’ Over Tyson Fury’s Bizarre ‘Freedom’ Strut on Scottish Streets

As speculation swirls around Tyson Fury‘s possible return to the boxing ring, the British heavyweight is making headlines for a very different reason. This week, The Gypsy King surprised fans across Caithness while filming scenes for the second season of his hit Netflix series At Home With The Furys. Locals in Wick and John O’Groats were thrilled to spot the 36-year-old champ strolling through town, surrounded by a full production crew. But in the midst of all the excitement, something unexpected happened that left fans stunned.

The drama unfolded when it was revealed that Fury and his family had been staying at the John O’Groats Caravan and Camping Site during their visit to the Caithness region. Leanne Steven, who was working at her parents’ business when Fury arrived on Tuesday evening, shared her surprise at the celebrity encounter. “He was a lovely down-to-earth man and very friendly,” said the 22-year-old, who confirmed that The Gypsy King stayed for one night. The visit, while brief, left a lasting impression on both staff and locals alike.

Leanne Steven even shared her mother’s phone number, and Caroline Steven later confirmed the visit. “He came later on last night and was a really friendly guy,” she said. “The filming crew and cast members of the Netflix production were with him. As far as I know, he’s got a Netflix series called At Home With The Furys, and series one has already been done. This was him recording for series two.” Everything seemed perfectly routine, until Tyson Fury posted something on Instagram that raised eyebrows. “Freedom #freedom @netflixuk @scotland,” he captioned the post.

Shortly after being spotted at an Easter Ross petrol station, the multi-time heavyweight world champion shared a video of himself strolling through yet another Highland town, this time in (almost) full kilt. Fury was filmed walking along the High Street in Grantown-on-Spey as cameras rolled for the second season of At Home With The Furys. Local boxing fans were thrilled by the sighting, with many gathering for photos. Among them was Cromdale FC manager Stuart Dunbar, who even jokingly tried to recruit the heavyweight icon for his squad.

While the locals were clearly excited to meet the Gypsy King in person, reactions online were more divided, especially over his outfit. Fury’s Highland-themed wardrobe drew both praise and puzzled comments, with fans debating whether the towering boxer was embracing Scottish tradition or simply making a quirky fashion statement.

Tyson Fury’s Kilt look sparks ‘Subway Grate’ warning

Excitement is building as Tyson Fury gears up for the second season of At Home with the Furys on Netflix. “So excited for the second season of At Home with the Furys to drop on Netflix. 🙌,” one fan commented after seeing Tyson Fury walking cheerfully along the roadside while filming with a camera crew. The show, which featured his wife Paris and their six children inside their luxurious Morecambe mansion, was a hit in its debut season, earning a 7/10 IMDb rating and 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans, the anticipation for season two is entirely understandable.

What caught even more attention, though, was the British heavyweight’s choice of attire. Sporting a kilt, a traditional knee-length, pleated tartan garment, Tyson Fury nearly nailed the look. His bold outfit sparked praise, particularly from Scottish fans. “I’m Scottish and I love this 🏴🏴,” one user wrote. Another applauded the 36-year-old’s appearance, saying, “He is on a good shape the gypsy king 💪,” impressed by how fit Fury looked while filming.

However, not everyone was as supportive. Some users poked fun at Fury’s flamboyant wardrobe. One commenter joked, “Don’t walk over a Marilyn Monroe subway grate 🙈,” alluding to the risk of a wardrobe malfunction if the breeze caught his kilt. Another user questioned his behavior, writing, “Is he back drinking or something?” suggesting his actions were outlandish or impulsive. The internet, known for its mixed reactions, didn’t hold back.

Comments like “Wtf 😂” reflected the sheer surprise of seeing Tyson Fury dressed that way in public. Another user teased his top-half look, asking, “Laundry day?” in reference to him wearing just a tie and no shirt. Still, despite the trolling and the scrutiny surrounding his unpredictable antics, Tyson Fury seems unfazed. With buzz building around his potential return to the ring to face Anthony Joshua by year’s end, it appears The Gypsy King is simply savoring his time away from boxing, for now. So, what do you make of Tyson Fury’s latest viral video?