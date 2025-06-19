Irish Phenom Who Challenged Conor McGregor Accepts Turki Alalshikh’s Canelo-Crawford Undercard Challenge

Veteran former world champion Liam Smith returned to the ring in April, only to suffer another setback, this time at the hands of unbeaten Irish prospect Aaron McKenna. The bout took place on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn event at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. McKenna dominated the fight from start to finish, earning a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 119-108, 118-108, and 117-109. The performance couldn’t have come at a better time, especially after His Excellency Turki Alalshikh recently criticized “Tom and Jerry-type” fights where one boxer simply runs. In McKenna, he may have found the kind of fighter who delivers the action-packed spectacle he’s looking for.

Interestingly, even before they stepped into the ring, Liam Smith acknowledged the Irishman’s potential. While Aaron McKenna’s top-level experience remains limited, he carries himself with remarkable confidence, something that puzzled Smith. “Yeah, I think he’s a good fighter coming through,” Smith told BoxingScene before their April 26th clash. “Young, hungry, a little bit too big for his boots. I think in past fights I’ve heard him saying he’s the best middleweight in Britain and all that.”And Aaron McKenna, who turned professional in 2017 and famously challenged Conor McGregor for the Irish title in 2018, is fully aware of the strength of his resume and exactly what he brings to the table.

That self-belief recently led him to make a bold move. Hennessy Sports shared an Instagram update a few days ago, captioned, “Irish sensation, @aaronmck99, responds to @turki’s plan for the Canelo-Crawford card, and he’s set his sights on.” This came in response to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s call for “young, hungry fighters” to step up and stake their claim for a slot on the undercard of the highly anticipated September 13 superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. “If you think you are ready to be on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford, come talk with us,” HE Alalshikh wrote.

Aaron McKenna answered the call with conviction. “I’m ready to face Janibek [Alimkhanuly], [Carlos]Adames or [Erislandy] Lara – any of the middleweight World champions. Let’s make it happen on the Canelo Crawford card,” the Irishman declared. And in case you already didn’t know, the Silencer’s journey has been anything but ordinary; while many of his peers were deciding what to do after their GCSEs, he was grinding on the West Coast of America, training alongside world champions. His formative years as a pro were spent in the U.S., under the tutelage of esteemed trainers like Freddie Roach and Robert Garcia, shaping him into the confident and versatile fighter he is today.

Though Aaron McKenna has gained valuable experience through sparring with elite names like Terence Crawford, former champion Liam Smith remains skeptical. “Massive, massive. That’s one thing I think of him – I think he’s still very green,” Smith said. “You can do all the sparring in the world, but in there’s a different story, a different kettle of fish.” The lights, pressure, and stakes of fight night are another level entirely. Still, the 20-0 boxer’s hunger is evident, and the question now is: just how ready is he to share the stage on one of the biggest nights in boxing, under the spotlight of Canelo vs. Crawford?

Aaron McKenna is more than ready, even if you didn’t see it coming

“Since the fight with Smith I’ve been in Ireland mainly,” Aaron McKenna explained. “I went to New York for a week and spent some time over there, but I’ve just been back in the gym since, picking up where I left off and staying in good shape.” For the Monaghan native, staying ready year-round isn’t just a routine; it’s a mindset. “I’m a full believer in that a professional athlete should be ready the whole year round. I just want to become world champion and I do believe I will become world champion. It’s just about getting the opportunity and right now I’m in a very good position. I’ve put a lot of hard work in over the years. I’ve sacrificed a lot and really just dedicated my whole life to this sport and I intend to become world champion.”

The 25-year-old further believes that now is the time to strike, especially with the spotlight turning toward boxing’s biggest stage on September 13. “I got to show myself on a big stage last time so why not again?” McKenna said. “I think it would be great to have another world title fight on the [Canelo-Crawford] card, especially for the middleweight division. I think it would definitely bring excitement to the middleweight division and it’s what it needs to bring it back to the old days of middleweight.” However, his ambitions don’t stop at just becoming a champion, he wants to clean up the division. “I want to be the one who’s going to clean up the division, unify it and be undisputed.”

Although the middleweight division may not currently boast the same glamour or star power as some other weight classes, the path to the top is far from easy. Yet Aaron McKenna seems unfazed. He’s young, driven, and determined to seize the moment. At just 25, with a growing resume and a tireless work ethic, the Irish prospect is aiming high, and a slot on the Canelo-Crawford undercard could be the perfect platform to make his case on the global stage. So the real question is: has he done enough to deserve that spot? What do you think?