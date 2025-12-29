brand-logo
Is Anthony Joshua Injured? Boxing Star’s Medical Update After Fatal Car Crash

ByIshan Yadav

Dec 29, 2025 | 8:50 AM EST

Things were looking up for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who earlier this month scored a major victory by knocking out Jake Paul in the Netflix boxing showdown, a fight that drew 33 million views. However, just days before the year ended, Joshua’s vacation in Nigeria took a terrifying turn. Today, Joshua was involved in a severe car accident in Nigeria that tragically killed two people on the spot.

Graphic footage of the crash has since circulated on social media, accompanied by warnings. Reports suggest Joshua was traveling in a convoy of two vehicles, a Lexus SUV and a Mitsubishi Pajero SUV. He was in the Lexus when it collided with a stationary truck, leaving many concerned about his condition.

According to the latest updates, Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital but miraculously sustained only minor injuries.

(More to Come)

