Is Caroline Dubois Related to Daniel Dubois?

Tonight’s Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight also marks a major milestone for undefeated British boxing star Caroline Dubois. At just 24, she has already made a name for herself in women’s boxing, capturing the WBC women’s lightweight title before recently signing with Jake Paul’s co-owned Most Valuable Promotion (MVP). ‘Sweet’ will make her MVP debut on the undercard, facing Italian veteran Camila Panatta at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the bout itself, many are equally curious about Caroline Dubois’s personal life. As a member of former champion Daniel Dubois’s family, her background has drawn significant attention, featuring family dynamics that could rival a real-life “Bend It Like Beckham” story. Here’s an inside look at Caroline Dubois’s life.

Where is Caroline Dubois from? Nationality, ethnicity, and religion

Caroline Dubois was born on January 11, 2001, and, like her brother Daniel Dubois, holds British nationality. She has proudly represented her country throughout her amateur career, winning gold at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and also achieving success on the European circuit. As the middle child of the Dubois family, she became a four-time European Youth Champion and consistently carried the British flag in competitions.

Since 2022, Caroline Dubois has pursued a professional boxing career. Interestingly, she comes from a multi-ethnic background: her father, Dave, is of Grenadian descent, while her mother is Nigerian. Caroline embraces her Afro-Caribbean heritage and identifies ethnically as Afro-Caribbean/British, with Nigerian and Grenadian roots.

Although ‘Sweet’ keeps her personal beliefs largely private, her brother Daniel Dubois often speaks about his Christian faith, so Caroline Dubois likely shares the same religious background.

Is Daniel Dubois’ sister dating or single?

Caroline Dubois focuses entirely on her boxing career and keeps her dating life private. She has mapped out a plan to compete until she turns 30 and does not intend to box indefinitely, so she’s clearly in no rush and avoids media attention. No credible sports sources report otherwise. Beyond her career, her personal life often draws attention because of her family dynamics.

For instance, Caroline Dubois’s well-documented rivalry with her brother, Daniel Dubois, has caused the siblings to lose contact, including with their father. As the only daughter among three sons, her father opposed female boxing, which naturally strained their relationship. While fans continue to follow the family feud, Caroline recently spoke out to clarify her side.

“I first saw [a clip of] the interview during the week of Daniel’s fight,” Caroline said, referring to her brother’s comments about the family rift. “I kept getting tagged in it. People were like, ‘Why are Caroline and her dad not speaking?’ And Daniel said, ‘Because my dad doesn’t agree with female boxing.’” Caroline Dubois told Seconds Out.

Tonight, Caroline Dubois will enter the ring to make a statement, sending a message to her father and brother while championing female boxing on one of the sport’s most high-profile, highest-paid cards. Don’t miss it.