“Is He OK?” Julio Cesar Chavez’s Worrying Weigh-In Raises Alarms for Jake Paul Clash

We are almost there. In less than 24 hours, Jake Paul will make his in-ring return against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the Honda Center, Anaheim. According to many, this might be The Problem Child’s biggest challenge yet, and given Cesar is still 39 years old, fans are expecting a better showcase than usual Paul matches.

However, all those expectations took a huge hit when the former world champion stepped onto the scale for the official weigh-in. Though he hit 198.4lbs, comfortably under the 200 lbs limit, the Mexican cut a concerning figure, appearing disoriented.

The Culiacan native somehow has a history of missing weight. So, having this fight at cruiserweight, where he is coming at his career heaviest, seems like a smart choice. On the other hand, Jake Paul just made the weight, coming in at 199.4 pounds. However, it was not the weight that concerned the fans, but rather how Chavez Jr. was acting.

For someone who has been out of the professional circuit for a while, the 39-year-old cut an impressive figure. However, in the video posted by @fighthubtv on Instagram, he seemed lost and sluggish. His noticeably swollen and bloodshot eyes only deepened the concerns, with many already leaning toward Jake Paul as the favorite.

As expected, fans quickly picked up on the Mexican’s dazed demeanor. Despite the Mexican claiming that making weight was “Easy” in the video, fans are sensing that even this bout might mirror past fights of The Problem Child. They flooded the comment section of the post with expressions of worry and even mockery aimed at the former WBC middleweight champion.

Jake Paul got lucky again

A fan wrote, “Is he ok ?” utterly perplexed by the event unfolding. This wave of concern rippled through the comment section, with another user stating, “He cut a good 25 pounds last 2 weeks, jake Paul only fights retired fighters,” suggesting the Mexican’s drastic weight cut might be the cause. At the moment, no reports are suggesting that Chavez Jr went through such a rigorous weight cut. In fact, as a natural middleweight, he might have had to bulk up for this fight.

However, that didn’t stop this user from believing that this is another easy victory for Jake Paul, declaring that the Mexican is past his peak. It seems like The Problem Child is the heavy favorite, and after the weigh-in, that narrative has only strengthened. Another fan commented, “Zero confidence. He almost quit on the scale,” claiming that the former world champion has already been defeated mentally.

However, rather than the match prediction, it was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s bloodshot red eyes that took everyone’s attention. A user commented, “Eyes all over the place LOL,” referring to how the 39-year-old was looking completely lost on the scale. Another user echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Bro got the lil durk eyes 😂,” finding amusement in rather grim situation.

At the moment, no one knows the reason behind Chavez Jr.’s aloof behavior and red eyes. It can be as simple as dehydration. However, if it is something else more concerning, Jake Paul might walk out with his hand raised again.

What do you think might be the reason behind Chavez Jr.’s eyes and disoriented behavior? Let us know your thoughts down below.