Is Imane Khelif Banned? What Does the New Gender Testing Rule Mean for the Olympic Gold Medalist?

It seems the boxing world has yet to emerge from the controversy surrounding Imane Khelif. The path-breaking Algerian boxer who became the first female Olympic gold medalist from her country found herself in the center of a massive storm when she was accused of being a biological male during the 2024 Paris Olympics last year. It began when Khelif’s Italian opponent, Angela Carini, quit their round-of-sixteen clash 46 seconds into the fight after taking a few punches from Khelif. Though the Italian said nothing directly, her crying face became a weapon for many who felt the IOC had been at fault for allowing Khelif to box with women. The genesis of this was the IBA’s disqualification of Khelif from their world championship event in 2023, citing her failed gender eligibility test. All this was enough for people to claim she was a biological male competing in women’s sports. Thus began the uproar that went beyond the Olympics or even boxing.

Imane Khelif’s case became a lightning rod and escalated to a full-on culture war issue. Even President Donald Trump, without naming her, weighed in on the issue and even passed an executive order banning the participation of biological males in female sports after coming into office. Khelif, of course, denied all this, maintaining that she is in fact a woman. However, her case has led to far-reaching consequences for the entire boxing world. And a part of it is now already in play with World Boxing’s latest decision to employ mandatory “sex testing.”

For those who may not know, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this year recognized ‘World Boxing’ as the sport’s new international governing body. It replaced the International Boxing Association (IBA, formerly AIBA) as boxing’s primary governing body for the upcoming Olympics. With a nod from the IOC, World Boxing immediately got to work, and a part of that is reflected in their new mandatory policy regarding strict testing for “Sex, Age and Weight.”

Based on their new policy unveiled on Friday, World Boxing has mandated that all boxers—male or female—are now required to undergo a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test to determine their sex at birth and their eligibility to compete in the events organized by WB. As a result, they will have to have the ‘correct’ chromosomes to participate in the respective category for events held under its aegis.

Which means that Imane Khelif, too, will have to undergo that test before events to make sure she has the requisite XX chromosomes required to compete in female boxing. Now, does this mean she is banned from boxing? And the answer to that question is—no. At least not yet.

Until she undergoes the test and her chromosomal status is determined, we can’t say for sure. World Boxing, which is responsible for overseeing the sport, has said that they have written to the Algerian Boxing Federation and told them that unless Khelif undergoes the test, she won’t be able to compete in any of the upcoming boxing events held by World Boxing, including the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup starting on June 5.

“Imane Khelif may not compete in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or in any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures,” a letter from the organization sent to the Algerian Boxing Federation read. If the Paris Olympic gold medalist is not allowed to compete in international boxing events, that would jeopardize her chances of making it to the 2028 LA Olympics. So Khelif is not banned yet, but if she refuses or fails the test, she will likely be banned from participating in any boxing events under World Boxing.

Regardless of how this may affect her chances at the 2028 Olympics, she was all but determined to bring home another gold.

Imane Khelif on her boxing future

Boxing will be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed. There will be fourteen divisions in the event—seven each for men and women. And Imane Khelif, despite all the controversies and the drama around her, remained defiant and was determined to participate in the event.

Back in April, before the new gender testing rules were unveiled, but the news of boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics was made public, Khelif took to her Instagram account and wrote a famous French phrase that translates to “Fear does not live here.” According to her statement back in April, for the LA Olympics, Khelif will move up a weight class. “With the change in weight classes, I have to compete at 70kg. In Paris, I won at 66kg, but I don’t think this increase will be difficult for me,” Khelif said earlier this year.

But with the new gender testing rules coming into effect, there might be a small hitch in her plan. Since she clearly wants to continue competing, she will likely have to undergo the PCR genetic test. But there is also a small possibility that Imane Khelif may refuse to take the test. Until the tests are done and the results are out, we can’t say anything for sure about Imane Khelif’s Olympic boxing future. What do you think about World Boxing requiring Khelif and other boxers to undergo gender testing?