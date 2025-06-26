Is Imane Khelif Stripped of Her Olympic Medal? International Boxing Association’s Demand Explained

It has been almost a year since the Paris Olympics 2024, yet the scrutiny around Imane Khelif’s gold medal still remains. Even though the whole event was surrounded by controversies, no one has faced a barrage of criticism quite like the Algerian.

The 26-year-old won the gold medal in the women’s 66-kg event by defeating Yang Liu in the finals. Yet, her triumphs through different qualifiers sparked fierce backlash when the International Boxing Association disclosed that she had not passed gender eligibility tests at the prior World Championships. It’s important to note that these tests were based exclusively on what the IBA designates as its gender test criteria and showed Khelif having abnormally high testosterone as part of their proof to allege Khelif wasn’t a biological female and thus shouldn’t be allowed to participate in the women’s Olympic event.

However, the IOC had already stripped IBA of its governing role in the Olympics the previous year and reverted to its own gender test standards. Khelif satisfied the IOC’s criteria and competed in the Olympics, eventually winning the gold, but the controversy still continues to simmer.

Earlier this year, the IOC recognized World Boxing as the new international governing body for the sport, replacing the IBA. Soon after, World Boxing introduced mandatory sex verification testing for athletes in sanctioned events, including the Eindhoven Boxing Cup. Khelif had intended to compete in this tournament but withdrew after the announcement of the new gender testing requirements, in which the governing body specifically mentioned Khelif, which was criticized by Eindhoven’s mayor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as poorly justified and discriminatory.

After the Paris Olympics, the IBA till now had remained silent. However, Khelif’s withdrawal gave IBA president Umar Kremlev the ammunition to claim his organization’s earlier disqualification was validated, demanding that the Algerian return her Olympic gold medal. “The IOC is not fighting for the fairness in sport. The IOC is giving away medals based on their political interests. Imane Khelif should be made to return the Olympic medal,” Kremlev stated in an interview with The Daily Mail earlier this week.

Yesterday, Seconds Out Live shared on Instagram that the Algerian boxer had her medal revoked. The post further disclosed that this occurred because Khelif did not register for World Boxing’s mandatory sex verification testing required for all athletes in sanctioned events. However, so far, no other source has reported the same. So, what is the truth behind it all?

In the most likely scenario, Imane Khelif still has her medal. Furthermore, IBA or even Kremlev do not have the authority to strip the Algerian of her Olympic medal. So, unless IOC decides to take action, Imane Khelif will remain an Olympic gold medalist. However, the controversy has taken a new turn, with IBA shedding light on some new information.

No exit for Imane Khelif

During the interview, Kremlev broke down the procedure undertaken after the failed gender test at the World Championships. IBA gave her 21 days to appeal her test results in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sports. But she chose not to appeal, leaving the disqualification in place.

“The first test was carried out during the 2022 World Championships, after we noticed some suspicious moments. We decided to test a group of athletes, not just one or two. Two of the results came back, let’s say, abnormal. It was the first time we had encountered a situation like this, so we felt it was necessary to conduct a second round of testing to be absolutely sure before making such a serious decision,” Kremlev revealed in the interview.

The IBA president mentioned that they informed the IOC about the results. With the Olympic council removing them from governing, they had to take a backseat and allow Imane Khelif to compete. The IBA and IOC had been at odds even before the Khelif debacle. However, this controversy has since become a focal point for their feud.

Additionally, as Imane Khelif quietly pulled out of the Eindhoven Cup, where she planned to stage her return, she herself has fueled growing controversy. For Khelif, there’s been no escape from the relentless scrutiny. With fresh comments from the IBA, the storm is likely to intensify. Her Olympic gold medal, once a symbol of triumph, now feels more like a heavy burden than a badge of honor.

