Is Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua an Exhibition? Full Rules, Format & Fight Details

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s earlier “50-50” prediction about a potential matchup between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua has now become a definite reality. ‘AJ’ will officially fight ‘The Problem Child’ on December 19. Just last month, Paul was originally expected to face lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout in Florida on 14 November. However, after Davis became involved in legal issues stemming from domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, both MVP and Netflix withdrew from the event.

With the fight scrapped, Anthony Joshua stepped in as the new opponent for the American on the rescheduled date. The matchup will now be held at the Kesaya Center in Miami on 19 December. Jake Paul confirmed the announcement through social media, writing, “This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” said 28-year-old Paul. Still, this won’t be a standard boxing encounter. Organizers added several unique rule changes to the bout, making this showdown even more unusual.

Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: full fight details

Anthony Joshua poses a much tougher challenge for Jake Paul as their upcoming bout will be a professional fight under the Queensberry Rules with 10-ounce gloves, confirmed by Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn.

“No exhibitions,” Hearn told Sky Sports News on Thursday night. “We are not interested in exhibitions. It’s a real fight. It’s a cruiserweight moving up to heavyweight.” Hearn continued, “It would be a real fight with Queensberry Rules. The rounds would be agreed. The weight? We may come down to a number more suited to Jake. It is a heavyweight fight. If you want to fight, we’re having a fight! I am not interested in an exhibition. It’s just a fight.”

Additionally, the professional heavyweight bout will consist of 8 rounds of 3 minutes each, and Anthony Joshua’s weight will be capped at 245 lbs.

Rumors of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul have been circulating since August, and over time, many, including Francis Ngannou, began questioning whether the matchup would ever actually happen. ‘AJ’ hasn’t stepped into the ring since last year when he knocked out IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Initially, he hesitated to face the American star; however, Joshua made it clear that he’s “here to do massive numbers.” Ultimately, big fighters break records, and this fight with Paul could very well be one of them.

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul send strong messages to each other

The highly anticipated professional boxing clash between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul is shaping up to be record-breaking, as Paul has never faced an opponent of Joshua’s size and caliber. Moreover, ‘AJ’s legitimacy comes from his impressive record and the formidable lineup of opponents he has overcome, including Francis Ngannou, Otto Wallin, and Oleksandr Usyk (twice), which naturally places immense pressure on the Ohio native.

At the same time, for Jake Paul, this fight represents more than just a bout; it’s a chance to reshape his image from influencer to serious professional boxer. He said, “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears…To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

On the other hand, Anthony Joshua is determined not to let this opportunity slip by, especially considering both the financial rewards and global spotlight it brings. He declared, “Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

With this unexpected twist of Anthony Joshua stepping into Jake Paul’s carefully scripted plan, how do you see the fight unfolding? Share your predictions in the comments below.