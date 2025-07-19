Is Manny Pacquiao Hispanic? Everything We Know About His Spanish Heritage

The beauty of boxing lies in its inclusivity—anyone, regardless of their background, can step into the ring and rise to legendary status. This has happened time and again throughout history. Boxing has a unique power to elevate individuals from all walks of life, bringing them into the limelight and, in doing so, shining a spotlight on their roots. Manny Pacquiao is a perfect example of this enduring legacy.

After struggling to make ends meet, Manny Pacquiao turned professional at 16, making his debut in January 1995 in the Philippines. Driven by a relentless pursuit of greatness, he soon set his sights on America, where he quickly grew in popularity. Pacquiao rose to legendary status, not just in the United States, but back home in the Philippines as well. However, what many may not know is that the ‘Pacman’ also has Spanish roots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manny Pacquiao’s Spanish grandfather

Back in August 2021, ahead of his last professional fight against Yordenis Ugas, boxing’s only eight-division champion shed light on a lesser-known detail about his roots that had taken many people by surprise. During an interview with Fight Hype, the Filipino icon claimed, “I’m half Spanish,” adding, “My grandfather is a pure Spanish.”

AD

This was especially surprising because the 46-year-old is globally recognized as a proud representative of the Philippines. Despite Pacquiao’s claims, though, there are no publicly available records to verify his Spanish roots. Regardless, his admission of having Spanish roots shines light on his diverse ancestry.

Interestingly, Spanish culture is deeply embedded in Filipino culture due to over 300 years of Spanish colonization, which is evident in the religions followed in the country, languages, architecture, cuisine, and customs. Pacquiao could have just been the byproduct of this history, which became his identity. However, how Spanish is ‘Pacman’?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Manny Pacquiao speak Spanish?

For longtime fans who’ve followed Manny Pacquiao closely, his Spanish heritage may not come as a surprise. Ahead of his third fight with Timothy Bradley, Pacquiao was asked to deliver a message to his fans in Spanish—and he didn’t hesitate. While he may not be fluent, his willingness and ability to speak the language suggest a genuine connection to his roots.

via Imago May 7, 2022, Singapore, Singapore, Singapore: Presidential candidate Senator MANNY PACQUIAO on stage during his final campaign rally in General Santos City, Philippines, May 7 2022. Singapore Singapore – ZUMAa247 20220507_zip_a247_102 Copyright: xMaverickxAsiox

In fact, even before his blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2015, Pacquiao addressed his Spanish-speaking fans during a 2015 interview with Seconds Out, once again showcasing that side of his heritage. What’s more, according to La Jornada Filipina in 2021, Pacquiao even sang along to the 1998 song ‘Dejaría Todo’ by Puerto Rican singer Chayanne.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manny Pacquiao might be a proud Filipino, but his roots seem to reach far beyond, thanks to the diverse culture back home. But was this a surprise for you? Did you know he could speak Spanish, and his grandfather was Spanish?