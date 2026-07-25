Is Tim Tszyu Russian? All About His Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Tim Tszyu is a name making ripples in the world of boxing, and rightly so. The Australian force to reckon with is set to make waves in the ring once again by facing off against the fearsome Errol Spence Jr. Set to take place on July 26, 2026, in the Sydney Afterpay Arena, this middleweight fight has people on the edge of their seats. With a fighting record of 27 wins and 3 losses, along with a style based on aggression, Tszyu aims to quiet all doubts and establish himself as one of the best fighters around. However, besides the buzz surrounding his upcoming fight, an interesting question frequently asked in the comments section is whether Tim Tszyu is Russian. Let’s examine the nationality, ethnicity, and religious background of the Australian boxer.

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Where is Tim Tszyu from and What is Tim Tszyu’s Nationality?

Tim Tszyu’s name, family history, and home life have led plenty of fans to ask the same question: is he Russian? The clean answer is no, not in terms of nationality. Tszyu was born in Sydney, Australia, and has represented himself as an Australian boxer throughout his professional career. That said, his heritage is heavily Russian, and he has even spoken about growing up in a Russian-speaking household, which gives him a very strong cultural connection to the country.

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Imago BOXING TSZYU NURJA, Tim Tszyu celebrates victory in his WBO International Super Middleweight Title against Denis Nurja at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Sunday, April 5, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY WOLLONGONG NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMARKxEVANSx 20260405161829296433

For his education, Tszyu attended some well-regarded institutions. He spent time at Newington College and later St George Christian School. These schools, both located in Sydney, are a testament to his Australian upbringing. Despite carrying a Russian name and speaking the language, Tim Tszyu is an Australian citizen who represents Australia on the global stage. He’s a Sydneysider through and through, carrying the hopes of a nation every time he steps into the ring.

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What is Tim Tszyu’s ethnicity?

Now, this is where things get interesting. While his nationality is Australian, his ethnicity is a rich tapestry woven with threads from across Eurasia. Tim Tszyu is of Russian, Korean, and Mongolian descent.

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The story begins with his father, Kostya Tszyu. The elder Tszyu, a Hall of Famer and former undisputed light-welterweight champion, is of ethnic Russian, Korean, and Mongolian heritage. Tim’s mother, Natasha Anikina, is of ethnic Russian descent. So, while Tim was born in Australia, his bloodline traces back to the vast landscapes of Russia, with a fascinating mix of Asian ancestry thrown in.

This mixed heritage is a point of pride for the Tszyu family. Kostya Tszyu was born in Russia but became an Australian citizen in 1993, representing Australia throughout his career. So, while Tim fights under the Australian flag, his ethnicity is a proud blend of Russian, Korean, and Mongolian ancestry.

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Is Tim Tszyu Christian?

Regarding Tim Tszyu’s religion, concrete public statements are scarce. He keeps his faith private, choosing to let his fists do the talking inside the squared circle.

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As for what’s next, all eyes are on his massive showdown with Errol Spence Jr. on July 26. A win here could catapult him into a WBA middleweight world title bout against Erislandy Lara. There’s even talk of a potential rematch with Spence later this year, possibly in the American’s hometown of Dallas. The future is bright for the “Soul Taker,” and regardless of where his ancestors came from, Tim Tszyu is ready to carve out his own legacy in boxing history.