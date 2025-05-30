Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Valenzuela Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

After a canceled bout against Ryan Martin last December, Isaac Lucero is looking to turn 2025 into his breakout year under the guidance of trainer Bob Santos. He’ll step into the spotlight this Saturday, May 31, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, facing fellow unbeaten prospect Omar Valenzuela at light middleweight for 8 rounds. The fight will be one of the undercard bouts of Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz, which airs on Amazon Prime Video and Panama’s Telemetro Channel 13. And, this marks a significant step up for Lucero, who has spent most of his career fighting in Mexico, aside from his pro debut in Los Angeles back in 2019. Now training in Las Vegas, Lucero is aiming to make his mark on a division loaded with rising talent.

“Well, obviously, we are in a 50-50 fight,” Santos told BoxingScene a few days ago. “We’re going to be in a barnburner of a fight. So he has to just be prepared. He has to stay calm in the moment.” Meanwhile, Valenzuela, hailing from Tijuana, brings serious momentum into the ring and a reputation for aggression. So with both fighters unbeaten and eager to prove they belong on the big stage, the question is: who holds the edge when the gloves finally fly?

Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Valenzuela: Who has the edge in stats, records, and size?

Starting with Isaac Lucero, “La Bestia” has quietly built an impressive résumé since turning pro in 2019. The 26-year-old has racked up 16 wins, with 12 of those coming by knockout, good for a 75% KO ratio. He’s gone 81 rounds in total and enters Saturday’s fight riding a five-fight knockout streak. Physically, Lucero has the edge in height and reach, standing at 5′9″ with a 72-inch wingspan. But despite those advantages, he’ll be stepping in against a more experienced and arguably heavier opponent.

On the other side of the ring stands Omar Valenzuela, aka “Cachorro,” who turned pro back in 2017 and has logged 23 fights over 73 rounds. With 20 knockouts to his name, he boasts a staggering 86.96% KO ratio and is currently on an eight-fight knockout streak. While he comes in at a two-inch height disadvantage at 5′7″, his power and aggressive style have made him a dangerous threat. Official weights won’t be known until the weigh-in, but for context: in his last fight against Ángel Zavala earlier this year, Valenzuela weighed in at 161 pounds, noticeably heavier than Lucero’s 155½ in his 2024 win over Juan Ruiz.

Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Valenzuela: Final prediction

At 28, Omar Valenzuela brings the edge in both experience and activity. Not only has he logged more professional fights, but he also stepped into the ring as recently as February. In contrast, Isaac Lucero hasn’t fought in eight months, which could raise questions about ring rust heading into this high-stakes matchup.

So, while both Isaac Lucero and Omar Valenzuela enter this bout unbeaten and with dangerous knockout power, Valenzuela appears to have the slight edge heading into Saturday night. Lucero does hold advantages in height and reach, which could help him control distance if he sticks to a disciplined game plan. If Lucero can’t impose his physical tools and keep the Tijuana native at bay, this one could end with Luis Valenzuela securing a unanimous win. So, do you agree with the prediction? And who do you think wins the fight?