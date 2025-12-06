Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Walkout Songs: List of Ring Walk Music Erislandy Lara and Others Have Used

In boxing, a fighter’s entrance is more than just a walk to the ring. It’s a psychological weapon. And Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. will be no different. Cruz is set to defend his WBC interim super lightweight title for the first time, and he is not even the favorite. So, he will need an exciting walkout song to fill himself and his fans with confidence.

While it’s anyone’s guess which song he or Roach Jr. will end up choosing on Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, both fighters have had a pretty interesting choice of ring walk music in the past. So, before the action begins, here’s everything you need to know about the walkout music these fighters have used in their past fights.

Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr.’s walkout songs

For 27-year-old Isaac Cruz, every entrance is a statement of heritage, intimidation, and star power. Over the years, the WBC interim super lightweight champion has built a catalog of iconic ring walks that fans eagerly anticipate. He got mainstream attention when he squared off against Gervonta Davis. And for that fight, he went all out with his ring walk music.

He chose the Mexican national anthem as his walkout song while donning a black Sombrero to proudly represent his roots. Cruz’s music choices continued to evolve. For his bout with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, the 27-year-old walked out to ‘La Mordida del Gran Pitbull Cruz,’ performed live by Spanish musician Leiva.

In other fights, he even brought full Mexican bands, trumpets, violins, and all, creating unforgettable cultural spectacles inside massive arenas. On the other hand, Lamont Roach Jr. keeps his walkout selections sharp and intense. He has used No Savage’s ‘Reaper’ in multiple appearances, including his now-infamous fight against Gervonta Davis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamont Roach Jr. (@oneof1x)

This song complements both his personality and is also a nod to his nickname ‘The Reaper.’ However, Roach Jr. isn’t tied down to a single song. Against Orlando Cruz in 2018, he chose ‘W.A.R (We Are Ready),’ underscoring his focused, combative mindset. Regardless, Cruz and Roach Jr. aren’t the only fighters on the card.

Walkout songs of Erislandy Lara and Stephen Fulton

Erislandy Lara and Stephen Fulton might not be the biggest stars in boxing, but they have crafted some memorable moments with their walkout music. When Lara stepped into the ring against Canelo Alvarez, he chose ‘Vivir Mi Vida’ by Marc Anthony—an energetic, uplifting Latin American anthem that instantly set the mood.

Unfortunately, many of Lara’s other walkout selections are not widely available in the public domain, making this one stand out even more. Stephen Fulton, on the other hand, grabbed global attention during his entrance for the Naoya Inoue fight. He walked out to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Nakamura,’ a track built on the widely popular theme music of WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura.

The fusion of hip-hop and wrestling culture made the moment go viral, even prompting Nakamura himself to react and share the clip on X.

That said, there isn’t much publicly available information about the walkout songs chosen by the other fighters on the card. Still, the night promises to be electrifying regardless. Which tracks do you think these fighters will pick when they make their way to the ring?