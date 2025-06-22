“I’ve Got to…” Daniel Dubois Reveals How He Will Try to Beat Oleksandr Usyk in Undisputed Clash

The heavyweight division never sleeps—and neither does its drama. As excitement builds ahead of the massive rematch between Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium, the hype machine is running at full speed. Interviews are rolling in, the fans are buzzing, and London is once again set to be the center of the boxing world. But this fight isn’t just another clash—it’s a chance for redemption, a shot at legacy, and a battle that could shake up everything in the sport.

Usyk, the clever and undefeated Ukrainian who once ruled the cruiserweight division, has made a flawless jump to heavyweight. He beat Anthony Joshua—twice—and has looked unbeatable ever since, including in his controversial win over Dubois in 2023. That night in Poland, Dubois seemed to have dropped Usyk with a body shot that many thought should have ended the fight. But the ref called it low, Usyk was given time to recover, and the fight carried on until the Brit was knocked out in the ninth round. Now, Dubois is back—older, wiser, and more determined than ever.

In a recent chat with Dev Sahni during Queensberry Promotions’ coverage, Dubois was asked whether Usyk had improved since his epic fights with Tyson Fury. Dubois didn’t hesitate. “I think he’s a little bit worn,” he said, pointing to the wear and tear Usyk may be carrying. “Those two fights with Fury and the fights with me and everyone—they’ve all taken a little bit out of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dubois went even further, laying out his game plan with clear intent. “I’ve got to do—know what I’ve got to do? I’ve got to make him old on the night,” he said. “Like you say, you can turn a guy old in one night in a fight. That’s what I got to do.” It wasn’t just tough talk—it was a real insight into a fighter who knows exactly what he’s up against. Later, he made his goal plain and simple: “Who cares what they say? Just getting all the belts and doing my job and getting victory is all that I care about.” And he didn’t stop there: “This will be a spectacular thing. The whole world will stop—not just England but America, all over the world. This will go out to the whole boxing world and everything else. And yeah, let’s create history.”

AD

For Dubois, this isn’t just about righting the wrongs of last year. It’s about carving out his place in history. Usyk may still have most of the belts, but Dubois wants the moment. The Ukrainian is the master technician—but the young Brit is coming in with fire and a pen in hand, ready to write a new chapter.

One thing’s for sure—come fight night, the eyes of the world will be locked on Wembley. Whether it ends in triumph, controversy, or a twist no one sees coming, Dubois vs. Usyk II promises the kind of night boxing fans live for—a clash that changes everything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Usyk and Dubois eye July 12 rematch at Wembley with undisputed stakes

The heavyweight scene could be in for another massive showdown this summer. Talks are happening for a July 12 rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, with Usyk’s WBA, WBC, and WBO world titles on the line. If the fight is confirmed, it’ll take place at Wembley Stadium—where Dubois recently pulled off a jaw-dropping upset by knocking out Anthony Joshua.

The buzz first came from The Ring Magazine, now owned by Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh, which adds more weight to the reports. But Frank Warren, who promotes Dubois under Queensberry Promotions, quickly added a dose of reality. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said, “There have been talks, but nothing is done yet… Nothing at the moment. Talking goes on, and I hope it comes true.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first Usyk vs. Dubois clash happened in August 2023 in Poland. Usyk won by knockout in the ninth round, but the fight wasn’t without controversy. In round five, Dubois dropped Usyk with a body shot that was ruled low by the referee. Usyk got several minutes to recover, and Dubois’ team later filed a protest, claiming the shot was legal. It was rejected, but fans and analysts still debate that moment to this day.

If the rematch goes ahead, the stakes couldn’t be any bigger. Usyk could become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion—a rare and historic feat. But if Dubois pulls it off, he would be the first British fighter to become undisputed heavyweight champ since Lennox Lewis in 1999. And if there’s one place boxing loves to rewrite history—it’s under the lights at Wembley.