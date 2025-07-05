Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

An all-British showdown is set to electrify Manchester as Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank prepare to clash in a 12-round battle. With Eubank’s IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title up for grabs, both fighters are determined to assert their dominance. The bout will be broadcast live on DAZN, reaching fans in over 200 countries. Catterall, in his return to 147 lbs, brings a wealth of experience into the ring, while Eubank aims to protect his undefeated record and prove he’s ready for the next level.

The 32-year-old Catterall, also known as ‘El Gato’, is looking to bounce back from a narrow split-decision loss to former interim WBO super lightweight champion Arnold Barboza, his second defeat since falling to Josh Taylor in 2022. On the other hand, Harlem Eubank enters the fight with momentum, hoping to replicate his impressive win over Tyrone McKenna in March. The stage is set, but the question is: who holds the upper hand in this highly anticipated British clash?

Predicting Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: Who has better stats and record?

Technically speaking, both fighters remain highly active, having already competed once this year. Jack Catterall suffered a close loss to Arnold Barboza on February 15. Meanwhile, Harlem Eubank delivered a dominant performance against Tyrone McKenna, dropping him three times, in the 5th, 7th, and 10th rounds before securing a 10th-round TKO at the Brighton Centre on March 7. That win earned Eubank the vacant IBF Inter-Continental Welterweight title and added another statement victory to his undefeated resume.

Looking at the numbers, Jack Catterall turned pro in 2012 and has since fought 32 professional bouts, logging 230 rounds with a record of 30-2. On top of it, thirteen of those victories came by knockout, giving him a 43.33% knockout rate. Harlem Eubank, on the other hand, has remained unbeaten since turning pro in 2017. He has fought 21 times, with 134 rounds under his belt, and holds a 21-0 record, including nine knockouts for a 42.86% KO rate. On paper, Jack Catterall holds the edge in experience and knockout ratio. But as history has shown, superior stats don’t always guarantee success once the bell rings.

Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank: height, weight, reach comparison

Starting with physical attributes, Jack Catterall stands at 5′7″ (170 cm), while Harlem Eubank has a slight height advantage at 5′8″ (173 cm). In terms of reach, the 32-year-old Catterall boasts a 69″ (175 cm) wingspan, though Eubank’s reach remains unlisted. Both fighters came in at an identical 146½ lbs at the weigh-in, meaning neither holds a weight advantage heading into the bout. However, the clash of styles may be the most intriguing aspect as Catterall fights southpaw, while Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr. and nephew of the legendary Chris Eubank Sr., enters as an orthodox boxer. That contrast should make for a tactically fascinating contest.

Now, according to Paddy Power, the Chorley native enters as the 3/10 betting favorite, with the Brighton native at 13/5 and a draw priced at 16/1, a tempting option considering both fighters’ tendency to go the distance. While Catterall has consistently operated at a higher professional level, Eubank earned his shot with recent statement wins over Timo Schwarzkopf in 2023 and Tyrone McKenna just months ago, both former opponents of Catterall. And what stood out in those performances was Harlem Eubank’s ability to drop and stop both men inside the distance, something Catterall didn’t manage.

That said, ‘El Gato’ defeated both Schwarzkopf and McKenna as well, albeit via decision. He comfortably outpointed Schwarzkopf in 2019 and previously handed McKenna his first professional loss in June 2018. While the narrative of beating your rival’s opponents more impressively is a time-honored one in boxing, Jack Catterall’s consistency and ring IQ still make him a strong favorite. A unanimous decision victory for him looks most likely, but with Eubank’s power and current momentum, it’s not a foregone conclusion. So, who really has the edge when the bell rings?