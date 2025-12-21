Jack Doherty Seemingly Calls Out Andrew Tate After Backstage Brawl With Ex-UFC Champ Andrei Arlovski

While Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua was making headlines inside the ring, backstage, something else was brewing in an influencer-combat sports crossover no one could have expected. Youtuber Jack Doherty provoked former UFC HW champion Andrei Arlovski, which soon dissolved into a physical brawl.

The scuffle was interrupted before it could intensify, and in the process, potentially harm Doherty. However, that doesn’t stop the incendiary YouTuber from throwing further shade on others, especially Andrew Tate. After a striking majority decision loss against Chase DeMoor in a boxing match, Tate’s self-styled alpha male image took a hit. And Doherty is ready to attack that next.

Jack Doherty throws shade at Andrew Tate’s masculine image

Riding off the newfound confidence after triggering Arlovski, taking to X, Doherty wrote, “Andrew Tate might as well lose to me next🤣.” While that is highly unlikely, it nonetheless scars the battle-ready image Tate has curated through his social media content over the years. Further, Doherty wrote, “I thought there was a 0% chance Andrew Tate would lose that fight and he lost all his aura with it😭 that was not worth it bro.”

Andrew Tate entered the ring for the Misfits heavyweight title against Chase DeMoor at Misfits Mania Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE, and began with a solid demeanor. The masculinity-driven YouTuber succeeded in inflicting some damage with sharp jabs and body shots before DeMoor’s size and age advantage started weighing in on him, exhausting him. Tate’s return to combat sports after a 5-year hiatus may very well have ended for good with the final bell of the night.

However, in an educated analysis, DeMoor always had the upper hand in the boxing bout in Dubai. As a former football player and a boxer, DeMoor had both the footwork and the coordination. While Tate is also a multiple-time kickboxing world champion, these two are inherently different disciplines, and in a controlled environment, like Misfits boxing, the rulebook decides which fighter goes the distance.

After the loss, Tate has remained respectful to his opponent, quipping, “10 years out, 40 years old. Gave it my all, but he’s tough. He’s really tough. Congratulations to him,” before adding a defiant, “Better to try and lose than to not try at all.” However, his return to the fighting scene remains uncertain as of now.

That won’t stop Jack Doherty from fishing for engagement, even if it’s negative. Sure enough, fans were quick to flood his comments with pictures of the scuffle yesterday, throwing digs at the influencer. However, a trip down memory lane shows that Doherty has, as a matter of fact, challenged Tate to a fight earlier, too.

The internet hijinks that began the Tate-Doherty feud

Both Andrew Tate and Jack Doherty have made a reputation online for being inciting influencers with a polarizing persona. When their worlds collided last year, it was sure to spark some chaos. Tate had commented a derogatory slur under a video of Doherty’s girlfriend, McKinley Richardson. That didn’t sit well with the teenage influencer.

Challenging Tate to a 1v4 boxing bout, Doherty proposed a round alongside his three bodyguards against Andrew Tate. The 37-year-old with a 76-9 kickboxing record let the rivalry fizzle out after he didn’t respond to Doherty’s cold call. To that, Doherty once again tweeted in an attempt to rouse the online ruckus, writing, “Andrew tate scared.”

While that proposed bout never came to fruition, to Doherty’s dismay, it left scars on their relationship, and following the latest humiliating loss in Dubai, it has only added to the rift. What are your thoughts on Doherty’s tweets? Was it merely meme-worthy content? Or did he go too far? Comment below.