Jai Opetaia Called Out by Undefeated Champ Canelo Ducked for Two Years Amid Usyk Ambitions

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia is riding high after two dominant performances in 2025, stopping both David Nyika and Claudio Squeo. The undefeated southpaw has made it clear he wants to follow in Oleksandr Usyk’s footsteps by unifying the entire division. However, his path to undisputed gold might hit a delay—he’s just been called out by the very fighter Canelo Alvarez has been accused of avoiding.

Before ‘Cinnamon’ accepted the challenge to fight Terence Crawford in September, one of the leading contenders for his super middleweight crown was none other than David Benavidez. ‘The Mexican Monster’ remained his WBC mandatory for over a year, but a fight never materialized, forcing him to move up to light heavyweight. With Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev busy in the trilogy, Benavidez wants to stay occupied with a fight against Opetaia.

Recently, on his Instagram story, the WBA (Regular) and WBC light heavyweight champion shared a poster pitting the duo against each other. “This would be dope for fans… Let’s make it happen,” Benavidez wrote in his story while tagging the Australian boxer. This comes months after Opetaia revealed that he would be open to sharing the ring with undefeated two-weight undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The undefeated Ukrainian had previously suggested that he might drop back down in weight to fight in the cruiserweight division after defending his unified heavyweight titles against Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, Opetaia, after his fight against Nyika, was asked by Sky Sports whether he would be open to facing Usyk. “Definitely,” he said. “That’s something I’d take with both hands, a fight like that. It’s a massive opportunity for [me].”

Usyk’s plans, of course, didn’t go that way, at least for now, as he is scheduled to face IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on July 19th at Wembley Stadium in England. Regardless, Opetaia isn’t the only one the Benavidez camp has their eyes on.

Jai Opetaia may miss out on a fight against David Benavidez

David Benavidez is setting his sights on a future clash with unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. After being elevated to full WBC light heavyweight champion following Dmitry Bivol’s decision to vacate the title, Benavidez is planning to defend his belt before moving up in weight.

His father and trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr, confirmed the plan, saying, “We are working very hard to get him a fight in September/October. We are looking at Anthony Yarde, Callum Smith, and a big possibility of fighting [Gilberto] Zurdo Ramirez also.” Ramirez, who currently holds the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles, welcomed the challenge despite their friendship.

Speaking to The Ring, he said, “If he [Benavidez] wants to move up to cruiserweight, we can make the fight happen… I can fight anyone. I’m a fighter. That’s what I do – fight.” With both fighters showing interest, the stage may be set for a major Mexico vs. Mexico showdown.

That being said, even though Zurdo Ramirez is ready for action, David Benavidez wanted to try his luck with Jai Opetaia. However, the Australian boxer has not responded to the challenge yet. Only time will tell who Benavidez will end up fighting next. What are your thoughts on Benavidez’s next move?