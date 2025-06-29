Jai Opetaia Issues Cold Six-Word Response to Gilberto Ramirez Callout for Unified Clash

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez isn’t the flashiest boxer out there. Instead, he relies on strategy and hard work, which worked well for the 34-year-old southpaw from Mexico in tonight’s fight against Cuba’s Yuniel Dorticos. After earning a unanimous decision win over Dorticos on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California—which reportedly set a new gate revenue record for the arena—the WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion revealed his future plans during his in-ring interview with DAZN’s Chris Mannix. It seems his sights are now set on IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia for a unification bout, and it appears Opetaia couldn’t be happier about it.

“Yeah, that’s the fight I want,” Ramirez said when asked about whether a unification with Opetaia was next. “I’m the king.” When asked if he had a message for the undefeated Australian champion, Zurdo responded, “Make sure you get my phone [number] and call me. And be ready.” This potential fight will get either fighter one step closer to undisputed status in the cruiserweight division, where the last undisputed champion was Oleksandr Usyk.

And Opetaia knows that, as a six-word response from the Aussie has surfaced on the internet. On his Instagram Story, Opetaia stated, “Someone give me the bros number,” while adding, “The main event was trash to!” Despite Opetaia’s interest, it was clear he wanted the unification fight, since he defeated Claudio Squeo in a fifth-round knockout earlier this month.

Much like Ramirez, Opetaia made his intentions clear during the post-fight interview. “I’m chasing this unification fight, and it’s frustrating,” said Opetaia. “Gilberto Ramirez – next fight, let’s get it on. I’m chasing the belts. The fight is easy to be made. Let’s do it.” It’s also worth mentioning that Jake Paul himself was interested in a fight against both Opetaia and Ramirez.

However, considering Opetaia and Ramirez are eager to meet each other in the ring, Paul will either have to settle for WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack or wait for Opetaia and Ramirez to settle their differences in the ring. Regardless, Ramirez seems to know how the Opetaia fight will unfold.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is not impressed by the resume of Jai Opetaia

Ramirez isn’t buying into all the excitement Opetaia has managed to drum up behind a potential fight against him. After the unbeaten Aussie called out Ramirez earlier this month for a unification fight, Ramirez had dismissed the 29-year-old’s resume. “He did what he was supposed to do against Squeo, fighting another B/C level opponent,” he told The Ring.

“Typical Jai style, it was just another day in the office. There’s a reason why he’s only known in his local circuit down there in Australia,” Ramirez added. Even though Opetaia boasts an unbeaten record, including a stellar win over Mairis Briedis and several knockouts, Ramirez doesn’t seem to see the Aussie as a threat.

“The fight has potential, but however you dissect it, the outcome will be the same—with me being victorious,” he said.

With Ramirez’s latest victory, the stage is now set for a potential blockbuster unification bout between Jai Opetaia and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. A clash that would move both fighters one step closer to becoming the first undisputed cruiserweight champion since Oleksandr Usyk‘s departure to heavyweight. Is this a fight you’d tune in for?