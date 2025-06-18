Jaime Munguia’s Team Plots Next Move After Positive B Sample

Troubles for Mexico’s Jaime Munguia just doubled overnight, as he faces disciplinary action after a positive B sample test. The 28-year-old lost via a shock 6th-round knockout last December to Bruno Surace. The pair returned to the squared circle for an immediate rematch last month in Riyadh, which Munguia won via unanimous decision. But the celebrations didn’t last long.

The Tijuana native tested positive for exogenous origin of testosterone and its metabolites (aka synthetic testosterone) in his A-Sample. He had 10 days to request analysis of his B-Sample, which has now come back positive for the same banned substance on Friday. This means the BBBofC could overturn his win over Surace to a no-contest. Now, Munguia’s team has issued a statement, plotting his next move.

“We want to reiterate that this outcome does not change our position: Jaime did not knowingly or intentionally ingest any banned substance,” the statement from Munguia’s team said. “We remain steadfast in the belief that this result was caused by contamination, and we are continuing to take every possible step to identify the source.”

The statement then proceeded to explain their next steps. “At this stage, we are still awaiting clarification from specialists regarding the specific levels detected in the samples,” it read. “As the next step, our team is submitting a list of all supplements and products Jaime used to a WADA-accredited laboratory for testing.”

They claim that this will help reveal how the banned substance may have found its way into Munguia’s system. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Surace has suggested that he is expecting the BBBofC to expunge his loss to Munguia and overturn his loss to a no-contest while taking appropriate action against his opponent.

Condemning Munguia’s conduct, Surace, who was a massive underdog in the first fight, explained that he is determined to prove his knockout win over Munguia wasn’t a one-off incident by fighting the winner of the Berlanga vs. Sheeraz fight in July. Regardless, the statement from Munguia’s team also included some direct quotes from the Mexican.

Jaime Munguia is determined to clear his name

After suffering the devastating loss to Surace last year, Munguia started working with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso to flip the script in the rematch. They held a training camp in the Sierra Nevada mountains alongside former foe Canelo Alvarez, who defeated Munguia in May last year. Several questions were raised about Reynoso’s involvement in the matter, but there’s no evidence he knew of any of it.

Nevertheless, Munguia is steadfast in his approach. “I have spent my entire career and life doing things the right way — and this is no exception,” he said in the statement. “I love boxing, and I am the first one who wants to clear everything up because boxing is my life. I can’t wait to get back in the ring. We’re going to prove that we never disrespected the sport, my opponents, or misled the fans.”

That being said, it’s yet to be seen what the BBBofC does next to discipline Jaime Munguia. A period of suspension seems imminent, but only time will tell how long the Tijuana resident will have to stay away from the ring. What do you think is in store for Munguia?