Jake and Logan Paul Embarrass KSI in Confession on Potential Boxing Match

KSI vs. Jake Paul is one of those fantasy matchups that will always intrigue the fans. The duo has been at odds since the beginning of influencer boxing back in 2018. Over time, this rivalry has only intensified, fueled by higher stakes and relentless trash talk, making it a media circus.

However, when it comes to making this fight a reality, the conflicting egos prevent that from happening. In the last seven years, we have seen countless reports of the bout finally happening. But as things stand, they are yet to clash, and it appears this might remain the case. Recently, Jake Paul, sitting beside his older brother Logan Paul, seemingly extinguished any remaining hopes for this matchup in a particularly brutal way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

KSI is not a threat anymore

On Wednesday, like always, ‘The Maverick’ uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. However, rather than a vlog, this time, the WWE superstar decided to do a Q&A alongside Jake Paul. Fans bombarded the brothers with questions ranging from their lifestyle to their ultimate goal. But the query that truly threw them off balance was: “In all honesty, who would win: Jake or JJ?” ‘The Problem Child’ immediately took charge, replying, “In what? Like a b*tt f****ng contest? Cuz in that case it be JJ,” trying to deescalate the tension. In the past few years, Logan Paul and KSI have grown close, even partnering up for their PRIME Hydration. So, it was a bit awkward. “Yeah. I don’t know. In what? I don’t know in what,” the former WWE US champion asked, quite flustered.

AD

Nevertheless, the brothers were well aware of the fan’s underlying intent and couldn’t sidestep it indefinitely.“I’m guessing he’s probably talking about boxing,” the 12-1 boxer remarked, prompting Logan Paul to swiftly counter with “No chance,” for KSI. After reading the question again, even Jake Paul declared, “I would win,” before moving on to the next question.

Well, to be honest, ‘The Problem Child’ has actually improved a lot in the past few years. He is seriously marching towards a title shot and has fought against veterans of the sport. On the other hand, we haven’t seen JJ in the ring since his loss to Tommy Fury back in 2023. So as things stand, ‘The Nightmare’ truly has no chance against an officially ranked fighter. And the surprising thing is that KSI’s own brother shares the same perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deji hails Jake Paul’s skills

Life always comes full circle. Jake Paul started his boxing career back in 2018 against Deji Olatunji. Like KSI, even his younger brother shares the same animosity with the 28-year-old. Yet, on June 28th, following Paul’s unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for his 12th career win, even Deji found himself compelled to acknowledge the performance. “Fair play to Jake Paul, actually looked really good,” he tweeted right after the Honda Center, Anaheim headliner. Such praise from an individual with whom Paul still exchanges barbs online is a testament to his commitment and progress inside the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was indeed a sensational performance by Jake Paul, who shut down the former Mexican champion for eight consecutive rounds. Despite looking tired in the last two, he took the fight with a scorecard of 99-91, 97-93, 98-92. The performance even prompted WBA to give ‘El Gallo’ a top 15 ranking. Although that decision is currently being reviewed after the backlash, Jake Paul is still miles ahead of KSI, making the match pointless for him.

So, unless ‘The Nightmare’ changes something quickly, this match will always remain in the realm of fantasy. What do you think?