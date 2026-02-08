Jake Paul and Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Personal Message Mistaken for Pregnancy Announcement

Jake Paul is the master of going viral. Mostly, he manufactures such moments for his boxing matches and business ventures. However, his latest social media escapade appears to have gained traction for misinterpretation by the public. So, what happened?

Paul’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, is about to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics, representing the Netherlands in speed skating. She will participate in two events—women’s 1000 meters and 500 meters between February 9th & 15th. Before the games began, Paul had a message for her.

Jake Paul sends a message to future children

He shared a video on Instagram, captioned, “Olympics we’re here. So happy to support you, legend @juttaleerdam.” Meanwhile, in the video, Jake Paul can be seen bringing a bouquet of flowers for Leerdam with a personalized message for her.

However, later in the footage, they recorded a video on their cell phone for their future children. “Hey, little kids. It’s your parents. You guys are not even born yet, but we’re making a video for you,” Paul said in the video for their kids.

“Your mom is about to go for gold. And I just got her flowers. Your mom is really cute. We love you, even though you’re not born yet.” Paul and Leerdam initially met on Instagram, where Paul messaged her. They eventually met in Miami and quickly started dating.

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2023 when Paul shared a post on Instagram. In March last year, they even got engaged, as revealed on social media. Regardless, after the post from Paul went viral, many people mistook Paul’s message to his future children as a pregnancy announcement.

Chaos erupts among fans

Confused, one user asked what the post meant. “Wait, so she’s pregnant??” the user asked. However, another user quickly clarified, “No, they just like to make videos for their future kids.”

Despite the clarification, the confusion wasn’t mitigated. “I am available for adoption,” another user joked. It might not be that easy to inherit Paul’s millions.

More people ran with the misinterpretation. “She is so sweet. Congrats parents, gunna b a cute kid,” the user wrote. At the time of writing, neither Jake Paul nor Jutta Leerdam has clarified the misunderstanding.

Someone else thought their baby was going to be born after Leerdam’s Olympic Games. “So, baby after Olympics???” the user asked. If Leerdam was that close to giving birth, how would she compete?

Meanwhile, this user had a motivational message for Leerdam. “Mom & Dad. Go Jutta,” the user commented. At least, the couple now knows how the public will react when they announce their first pregnancy.

It appears Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have some clarifications pending. But did you think it was a pregnancy announcement?