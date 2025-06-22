Jake Paul-Backed Taylor-Serrano Card Set to Break Record Set by UFC Legends’ Historic Clash

From record-breaking viewerships to record-breaking payouts, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have broken records every time they have faced each other. And now, as the duo prepares for a trilogy, on a historic all-women’s card, Jake Paul and his team are planning to make it one of the biggest events.

On Sunday, Nakisa Bidrian, co-founder of MVP, took to ‘X’ to hype up the upcoming trilogy clash. He wrote, “Fact: Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano event will break multiple boxing records,” claiming that it will be bigger than the previous two clashes. With the first two fights setting viewership records, including 74 million viewers on Netflix for their 2024 showdown, expectations are sky-high. “All to be announced during fight week,” he added. Considering Bidarian recently announced that Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez will break the Honda Center gate record, topping the massive 2024 Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 event. The Taylor-Serrano III clash promises to eclipse even that spectacle.

Last year, the Diaz-Masvidal boxing clash became one of the most successful boxing PPVs of the year. MVP believes that both events will eclipse the PPV easily. Because the all-women’s PPV takes place on July 11 at Madison Square Garden, New York, Bidarian’s vision seems achievable.

Madison Square Garden boasts a much larger capacity than the Honda Center. Additionally, with New York’s high ticket prices, the July 11 PPV could shatter gate records. MVP aims for over 70 million global viewers. Considering the intense battles between Taylor and Serrano in their past fights, fans will eagerly tune in. If achieved, this would dwarf the viewership of the Diaz vs. Masvidal 2 event.

However, that is not all, Amanda Serrano also claimed that after July 11th, she will surpass Ronda Rousey‘s $13 million UFC earnings to become the highest-paid female athlete. If these ambitious claims materialize, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian deserve major credit. Together, they’ve elevated women’s boxing to global prominence, with this groundbreaking PPV as proof. However, not everyone is on board with the plan, as comedian and actor Andrew Schulz doesn’t think it’s a great idea.

Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor III card given a harsh reality check

A few months ago, the comedian appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show. He acknowledged that the idea of the event is noble and historic. However, tagging and promoting it as an all-women’s card is not a great idea. “I think it’s weird doing an all-girl card,” he said. He believes that making an all-women’s card is undermining the achievement of two headliners. “I think one of the coolest things about [Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano] headlining is that despite them being women, they would be the headlining fight. To me, that’s the super flex, not that it’s like all one gender. This is the first card of all women, who cares?” he said.

Indeed, Taylor and Serrano previously topped the 2022 card at Madison Square Garden and served as the co-main event for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson last year. “I don’t go to see women boxing. I don’t go to see men boxing, I just go to see what the best fight is. Making it a gender thing, to me, it undersells how big that’s gonna be,” Schulz concluded.

Although Schulz’s perspective holds some merit, it’s unjust to harshly judge Jake Paul and his team for this event. This PPV isn’t just about Taylor and Serrano; it aims to showcase the full potential of women’s boxing. Moreover, if these record-shattering predictions come true, MVP will prove that, when promoted right, women’s boxing can headline the biggest platforms and might start a vital new era in boxing.

