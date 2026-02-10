Jake Paul Backtracks After Backlash Over Boycotting Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Jake Paul will now think twice before getting too political with his tweets. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took over headlines on Sunday during the Super Bowl LX halftime show, featuring Puerto Rican Rapper and singer Bad Bunny. Why? Well, Bunny had previously criticized the Donald Trump administration for their immigration policy and recent activity from ICE.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A lot of people weren’t happy because of that, but Jake Paul was extra mad about it. “Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote as the halftime show began. He urged his fans to “Turn off” their television to protest the NFL’s decision to involve Bunny, calling the rapper “A fake American.” He didn’t stop there, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul himself has lived in Puerto Rico since 2021 and has even earned the nickname ‘El Gallo de Dorado,’ which translates to ‘The Rooster of Dorado.’ You see, how this became a problem for ‘The Problem Child.’ Yet, he doubled down in a following tweet. “The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted,” Paul wrote.

“He’s not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican, and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country,” Paul added. “Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country.” This also didn’t work as Jake Paul continued to receive backlash for the tweet. So, he finally buckled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico,” Paul wrote. “I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.” Paul had a problem with people who criticized the Trump administration. “But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE, who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He also explained that Bunny was benefiting from the platform America has given him, but continues to publicly criticize it, which led him to call Bad Bunny a “fake citizen.” When even this didn’t work, Jake Paul threw a Hail Mary to get rid of the controversy around him. “Guys, I love Bad Bunny, idk what happened on my Twitter last night ?? wtf,” Paul wrote on X.

Jake Paul is currently celebrating his Dutch speed skating fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s win at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she won gold in the women’s 1000m speed skating event. Leerdam is from the Netherlands, where she grew up and currently trains. If Jake Paul and Leerdam were ever to get married, she might have to move to America.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Jake’s brother Logan Paul is trying to distance himself from the controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul abandons his brother Jake Paul

Before Super Bowl LX, Logan Paul was walking down at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. During this, a reporter from Fox News Digital approached him to ask whether he was excited about Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Paul responded with a quick and blunt “No!”

However, after he saw Jake Paul come under scrutiny for his tweet against Bad Bunny, Logan Paul started defending Bunny while abandoning his brother. “I love my brother, but I don’t agree with this,” Logan Paul wrote on X, responding to his brother’s tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” Logan added. And he wasn’t alone either. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spoke out against Paul. “A ‘fake American citizen?’” she wrote on X.

“Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile, Benito actually funds low-income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.”

It appears Jake Paul has had enough of the controversy, as he has stopped tweeting about it. It’s yet to be seen how his hometown reacts when he tries to host one of his boxing matches in the area. What did you make of all this?