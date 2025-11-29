Jake Paul Branded Good for Boxing as Iconic Voice Offers Crucial Tip Before Anthony Joshua Clash

Jake Paul has always been a polarizing figure. Some fans love him for his brash personality. The way he promotes fights, and how he shows up inside the ring. But ‘The Problem Child’s’ choice of opponents is what really made a chunk of boxing fans despise him. Other than Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury, most of Paul’s opponents were past-their-prime ex-UFC fighters or former boxers. But after accepting the fight against Anthony Joshua, some genuine respect is finally coming his way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 19, ‘El Gallo’ is set to face the former two-time unified heavyweight champ in a highly anticipated showdown at the Kaseya Center in Miami. And before Paul even walks out to the ring, the boxing world has finally started giving him his flowers for taking on a real challenge. Even the voice of the ring, Michael Buffer, stepped out and praised Paul for being good for the popularity of boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Buffer heaps praise on Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

“Jake and Logan are fantastic athletes. You know what Logan does with WWE and what Jake does with boxing. He knocks people out and everything, and they both have massive fan bases. And it’s good to see the young people that follow them, who didn’t remember Ali or Joe Frazier, because it’s not in their wheelhouse. So it’s good to see them developing fight fans and a big-fight atmosphere. It’s very exciting.” The 81-year-old announcer told TMZ.

Well, Jake Paul has indeed become one of the biggest stars in boxing, but this upcoming heavyweight fight might finally make his status legitimate. Taking on Anthony Joshua on short notice after the Gervonta Davis fight fell apart is a whole different level. So ‘El Gallo’ needs some serious training. And with the showdown getting closer, Michael Buffer decided to drop a bit of advice before Paul stands across from the Brit just before Christmas.

“It wouldn’t surprise him if Jake shocked the world. That’s exactly why you’ve gotta give him credit. He trains hard, he works hard, and he has a lot of faith in himself. We’ll see what happens.” Buffer told TMZ. When asked what Paul needs to do, he added, “Work on your defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Netflix & Most Valuable Promotions Boxing Event Weigh-Ins, Toyota Music Factory Pavilion, Irving, Texas, United States 14/11/2024 Jake Paul Jake Paul 14/11/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/EdxMulhollandx EM2_9420

And that’s absolutely true. If Paul wants any real shot at winning this fight, he needs to survive. To do that, he must rely on his defense because Joshua is bigger, stronger, and far more experienced. If Paul slips up, AJ won’t need much time to faceplant him the same way he did Francis Ngannou last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, even with most wagers leaning toward Joshua, Paul isn’t entering the fight without support. The former heavyweight champ’s own opponent has picked the YouTuber-turned-boxer as a possible threat to beat the Brit.

Andy Ruiz picks ‘El Gallo’ to beat Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz is one of the few boxers who actually made Anthony Joshua taste defeat. In 2019, Ruiz knocked out the former heavyweight champion in front of a buzzing Madison Square Garden crowd and cemented his name in one of the biggest upsets the boxing world has ever seen. And now, as his former opponent gets ready to face another challenger he’s favored to beat, Ruiz believes Jake Paul could actually pull off the upset just like he did six years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just get him with the right hand,” Ruiz said. “That’s what Jake Paul is lookin’ for, the right hand, and if he lands, he can do good damage. A lot of people underestimate Jake Paul, but in reality, he’s a good fighter, and he’s dedicated, and that’s what I like about him,” Ruiz told TMZ.

While Paul’s public statements show no lack of self-belief, the backing from a fighter who has actually defeated Joshua will undoubtedly serve as a significant confidence booster.

That being said, let us know what you think about Paul fighting Joshua on December 19 and who you’re picking to win. Is there going to be an upset? Drop your thoughts below.