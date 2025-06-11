Jake Paul Breaks More Boxing Records as Amanda Serrano Makes Revelation After First Six-Figure Purse

In September 2021, Amanda Serrano signed her first official contract under Jake Paul‘s MVP, becoming the promotion’s first-ever athlete. Just two months later, The Real Deal made her debut under the banner, being the co-main event of a rather stacked card. Since then, the duo has been hellbent on bringing change to women’s boxing.

In a few weeks, on July 11, Serrano will be taking on Katie Taylor in a historic all-women’s boxing event. Something which has never happened before. Serrano has been a trailblazer in this movement, making it astonishing to consider that, as a world champion, she once earned less than many fighters on her undercards. However, that all changed once she signed with Jake Paul.

Recently, the 36-year-old appeared on the Breakfast Club Power podcast to promote her upcoming trilogy bout against Katie Taylor. As the conversation moved forward, Akin Reyes hailed her as the face of women’s boxing, commending her efforts to make it this far. Though deeply proud of her accomplishments, Serrano humbly gave credit to Jake Paul and his team for their pivotal role in her success. “Listen, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, MVP have changed my life completely. They have changed the sport of female boxing, and I am super proud to be part of them,” she stated.

Recalling the criticism she faced while signing for MVP in 2021, she added, ” I believe that these women, in the beginning, these a lot of people had a lot of stuff, and I took that chance to be with Jake Paul.” Why? Because The Problem Child had a vision. He wanted to take women’s boxing to a different height.

Paul’s vision convinced her when she earned her career’s first six-figure purse against Miriam Gutierrez. Reportedly, she made $100,000 from the bout, and before she was only earning between $30,000 and $50,000 per match, which is a shame. “They made sure the first card that I was co-main event at he (Paul) said, “I want the whole card to make the most money that they made.” So he paid me the most money I got paid,” she concluded. Since then, she has become the highest-paid female boxer, breaking every previous record, and has never earned less than six figures.

While ‘The Real Deal’ acknowledges Paul’s role in sparking the women’s boxing revolution, she also recounted a heartfelt story from a moment when she nearly walked away from the sport. And once again, it was ‘El Gallo’ who stepped in and pulled her back from the brink.

Wouldn’t be here without Jake Paul

As the conversation moved forward, Serrano revealed that due to such embarrassing earnings, she was ready to switch to MMA. Despite being a multiple-time world champion, her earnings were similar to those of a rookie. “There was so many times that I wanted to retire because it was just not worth it. The money in boxing so much work you have to put in, and I wasn’t getting paid anything,” she said.

Thank god for Jake Paul, who stepped in and offered her a respectable contract, convincing her to stay. Not only that, the partnership motivated the 35-year-old to change these conditions for other female boxers. So, when on July 11, she will step against Katie Taylor in Madison Square Garden, it won’t be just a single event. It will be the culmination of years of struggles and dreams. To make this sport better for all the women.

Amanda Serrano recently signed a lifetime deal with MVP, vowing to fight for her cause till the end. Let’s just hope her vision alongside Jake Paul’s comes true and the duo bring more changes this sport desperately needs.

