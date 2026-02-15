Jake Paul’s Brother Accidentally Reveals Opponent He’s Ducking Over 2 Lbs. Despite Millions at Stake

The boxing world has seen many rivalries with fighters from different weight classes feuding with each other. They can be referred to as “big if” matchups. Take Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson or Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez for an example. Similarly, there is a rivalry between Jake Paul and KSI, who have been beefing with each other for years.

While both of them want to settle their feud with a boxing bout, there are reasons that are delaying that fight, starting with the weight difference between the two. But according to Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, KSI is ready to fight ‘The Problem Child’ around the cruiserweight limit. Despite that, Jake appears to be hesitant about cutting his weight by only a few pounds.

Logan Paul gets real about his brother’s potential fight against KSI

“Bro, why, why doesn’t KSI want to fight me? What’s the deal like?” Jake Paul asked Logan Paul on FaceTime during Adin Ross’ recent livestream.

Logan responded by noting how KSI is ready to fight his brother at 190 lbs. But Jake has been particular about facing the Misfits founder two and a half pounds more than that limit. After that revelation, ‘The Problem Child’ offered a solution for it.

“I said 192 and a half, okay? So he says 190. I say 192 and a half. Why don’t we do 191.25? Let’s meet in the middle,” Jake added.

Now, this comes weeks after an interesting revelation about that potential fight. Although KSI is ready for a grudge match against Jake, he seemingly doesn’t want to box for monetary incentives. He was reportedly offered around $20-$30 million to fight ‘The Problem Child’, but the bout never materialized.

One reason for that may be the weight difference. Now, as Paul progressed through his pro boxing career, he started to take on heavyweight fighters such as Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua. Meanwhile, KSI has focused more on this role as a promoter with Misfits Boxing.

With such responsibilities on his shoulders, the 32-year-old looks disinterested in fighting Jake, even though Logan claims otherwise.

KSI gets real about chasing Jake Paul fight

Both KSI and Jake Paul started their professional boxing career around the same time. While Jake Paul thrived as a boxer, KSI’s in-ring appearances declined. As it seems, for a fight against ‘The Problem Child’, the Misfits founder surely wanted to return. But with deliberate delays, he is also losing interest in that matchup.

“My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits,” said KSI during a discussion on The Ranveer Show. “Built Misfits and tried to fight Jake Paul. Time and time and time again. He just (gave) excuse after excuse after excuse. Instead of Tommy Fury, I was there ready to fight Jake Paul.

And instead, he fought Nate Diaz. And at that point, I had to fight Tommy Fury. At that point, I was like, you know what? I think I tried to build up again to then try and fight Jake again. And then he was just getting heavier… trying to move the goalpost when it comes to weight. Then it got to a point where I was like, ‘What am I doing, man?’ I am done.”

KSI surely had valid reasons to lose interest. Meanwhile, Jake is looking for more lucrative matchups. One potential matchup is against Canelo Alvarez. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. On that note, who do you think ‘The Problem Child’ should fight next? Let us know in the comments below!