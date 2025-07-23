Jake Paul Calls Truce With Floyd Mayweather Even as Logan Paul Still Waits on Unpaid $20M Purse

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have never seen eye to eye since their infamous 2021 brawl ahead of his brother’s exhibition fight with the 50-0 boxer. The brawl happened when Jake Paul snatched Mayweather’s cap during the press event for the Logan Paul exhibition bout. The stunt was widely viewed as a sign of blatant disrespect. Still, time seems to have softened the tension. Despite reports that Money Mayweather has yet to pay Logan Paul his full purse, which was $20 million, from their exhibition fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, both the younger Paul and Floyd Mayweather now appear to be warming up to the idea of a truce.

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram, you might’ve caught Jake Paul’s latest post, captioned: “Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather hanging out in France.” In the clip, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Money’ Mayweather are seen casually hanging out together in France, by the sea. Adding fuel to the buzz, Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, reshared the post on X with the caption, “Maturity is muscle.”

Soon after reposting Bidarian’s post on X, Paul wrote, “The controversial virality of my youth will not define my impact on the world as a man. The older I get, the more I want to build for the better.” However, the unresolved issue of Floyd Mayweather’s alleged unpaid dues to Logan Paul still looms large. While Mayweather boasted of making over $30 million from their lucrative exhibition bout, the 30-year-old has publicly claimed he was short-changed by Mayweather. ‘The Maverick’ alleged that the former five-weight world champion owes him between $2 and 5 million and had even threatened legal action to recover what he believes is rightfully his.

Mayweather, for his part, has repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting that the elder Paul brother was paid exactly what he earned. Still, Logan isn’t buying it. In a YouTube video posted nearly four months ago, he once again alleged that he’s still owed money and went so far as to claim he’d be able to afford a private jet if Floyd Mayweather paid him in full. “It’s so sick,” Logan said. “My brother bought a f—ing jet. This is what happens when you fight Mike Tyson. I fought Floyd Mayweather and he just robbed me. He still owes me.”

Despite the dispute, Logan Paul seems more motivated than bitter. “It motivates me more when [Jake Paul] knocks someone out,” he admitted, emphasizing that the thrill of entertainment means more to him than material things. Their exhibition bout was a massive success, reportedly surpassing one million pay-per-view buys. Yet, Logan insists he’s yet to see the full financial benefit. While he waits for resolution, Jake Paul appears to be focused on his own path forward.

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager breaks silence on Jake Paul fight

After Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, he made history as the first male boxer ever to become an undisputed champion three times, once at cruiserweight (2018) and now twice at heavyweight (2024 and 2025). Following his emphatic victory, Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, addressed rumors of a potential bout between the Ukrainian and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Speaking to international media on Monday, Klimas made it clear: Usyk will never face Jake Paul in a professional boxing match before his retirement.

In a candid interview, Klimas didn’t hold back. “Well, Jake Paul… when it comes to him, we’re not talking about boxing because we’d probably be jailed for murder,” he said. “We all understand we can’t put Jake Paul and Oleksandr in a boxing ring, there’s just no way. And Oleksandr will never do that.” However, Klimas did acknowledge a different possibility: an MMA fight. Moreover, since Jake Paul has a background in wrestling and some combat experience, Klimas hinted that a mixed martial arts contest could be a more level playing field.

Interestingly, this speculation comes just as Jake Paul is seen aligning with Floyd Mayweather. The two, known for their history of tension, appear to be forming an unexpected alliance, raising questions about what they might be planning next. With Usyk’s manager dismissing a boxing match but entertaining the idea of MMA, it opens up a new chapter of intrigue. Could Jake Paul realistically stand a chance against Usyk in a cage? Or is this just another headline move in his evolving fight career?