Jake Paul Challenged to Real Fight by Kickboxing Movie Legend Amid Canelo, Crawford Buzz

What lies ahead for Jake Paul? That’s been the question since ‘The Problem Child’s monumental setback against Anthony Joshua last year. Although fans questioned whether the broken-jawed 28-year-old star would ever step in the ring again, the YouTuber-turned-boxer seemed immune to those criticisms as he’s eyeing a comeback against some of the biggest names in boxing. But amid Paul’s anticipated return, a unique challenge has come his way.

Challenging Jake Paul to a clash, 65-year-old Jean-Claude Van Damme has called out the young boxing star. The Belgian actor and martial artist took to social media and delivered a loud and clear message to ‘El Gallo’ for a boxer vs. K-1 kickboxer challenge.

Veteran action star Jean-Claude Van Damme challenges Jake Paul

“Hey Jake Paul. Let’s have a fight, a real fight. K 1 against boxing, no low kicks and no elbows,” Van Damme posted on social media. “I’m just a normal guy who wants to kick a—,” the action movie legend added.

For the unversed, Jean-Claude Van Damme is a veteran action movie star who worked in several films. As a decorated kickboxer and karate black belt, the Belgian’s skills captivated audiences on the silver screen as he rocked viewers with Bloodsport, Double Impact, and Replicant. While working in those movies and collecting several awards, the Belgian also managed to earn a stellar 35 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So with that background, Van Damme checks the popularity box to be Jake Paul’s future opponent.

However, at present, Jake Paul seems to have moved on from fighting other famous celebrity names. He’s now locked in and focused on facing the biggest names in boxing only. And who’s he targeting next? ‘El Gallo’ wants to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in September in a spectacle. If not, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been eyeing Terence Crawford since last year, even though ‘Bud’ retired after the whole fiasco with the WBC.

Now, Alvarez has already stated that he wants a rematch against Crawford in 2026, which is definitely a possibility. But Jake Paul’s management, Most Valuable Promotions, is also working hard to make either of those matchups a reality. Because of that, a fight with Jean Claude Van Damme looks outside the realm of possibility right now. Still, if every option falls through, Paul seems to have another very captivating bout lined up.

Boxing expert names two star opponents for ‘El Gallo’

As Jake Paul plots his return in 2026, he’s definitely looking to face an opponent with credibility and fame like Anthony Joshua. But as the Mexican star pushes for another showdown against the retired former undisputed champion, ‘The Problem Child’ might need to explore a different option in Viddal Riley.

According to talkSport’s Spencer Oliver, Paul should actually look forward to fighting British cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley this year, which he believes would be a very captivating clash.

“I heard that Viddal Riley was in the running for a fight [with Jake Paul],” Oliver said on talkSport’s show. “That would be interesting, it is all about the money, and Jake Paul brings that and wants to box in the UK. I think that would be good if we could get him over here against a Viddal Riley, that would be a big fight,” he added.

Well, both Jake Paul and Viddal Riley showed interest in a boxing match a couple of years ago and have flirted with a potential clash since then. However, the fight never materialized as both fighters kept pursuing different opponents inside the ring. But as the Riley clash is definitely entertaining, Oliver also doesn’t seem to mind a Tommy Fury rematch, which, honestly, the fans would be interested to see now.

That said, as Jake Paul takes steps to make his comeback once again, who do you think would be the perfect opponent for his return? Let us know in the comments section below.