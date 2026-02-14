Jake Paul Clarifies His Controversial Comment on Fiancee’s Alleged Post About Olympics Success

Jake Paul has always managed to somehow grab the attention of the public, even though he is not at fault. The last few days have been quite heavy for ‘The Problem Child.’ From facing backlashes over alleged anti-Puerto Rican comments during Super Bowl LX halftime show to his fiancée’s triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Paul has been everywhere. But with that, also came a mix-up where netizens found ways to poke fun at the YouTuber-turned boxer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, became an Olympic champion in the women’s 1000m speed skating, Paul appeared quite emotional. But for fans online, they seemingly fabricated a post where ‘The Problem Child’ asked Leerdam to add an American flag in the caption. Now, that is quite a surprising ask, as Leerdam is from the Netherlands. But to clarify, one of Paul’s close associates and business partners has come out with a public statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nakisa Bidarian clarifies about the “fabricated post” and Paul reposts

“This is a fabricated post,” wrote the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, on X. “Jutta Leerdam does not have an X account (the account that’s on X is not her) and Jake Paul never made such a post.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul reposted the statement, showing his alignment with it. Now, for such a post to come up, it could surely stem from Paul’s dig at Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. While ‘The Problem Child’ was intended just to call out the rapper as a “Fake American,” several people seemingly took it as a dig at the Puerto Rican citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, Paul immediately clarified. But as it seems, the netizens are continuing to make a mockery of the backlash he received. Backlash is nothing new for the youtuber-turned-boxer and since transitioning into a professional boxer, Paul has faced intense scrutiny for fighting retired MMA veterans and boxers.

But of late, Paul has surely opted for more formidable opponents. Take his recent fight against Anthony Joshua, for example. However, unlike his previous fights, ‘The Problem Child’ suffered a brutal knockout loss. Now, while many may speculate that Paul is opting for retirement after that, he is not.

ADVERTISEMENT

When is Jake Paul returning to fight?

After making pro debut in 2020, Jake Paul had a meteoric rise. From big money matchups to grudge fights, ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t shied away from a beneficial opportunity. With the stature he built, Paul now attracts several top boxers in the world. And considering he fought Joshua in his last fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer would surely want to level up.

ADVERTISEMENT

But surely, he would first rest and recover well from the knockout loss. According to his fellow business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, Paul still has several months to rest before making a comeback.

“He’s focused on coming back in August,” said Bidarian during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I think the realistic window is anywhere from August to November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the return timeline seems imminent, Paul’s opponent has yet to be decided. For Bidarian, a rematch against Tommy Fury is a very likely matchup for ‘The Problem Child’.

But then again, nothing can be said until the official announcement comes. On that note, who do you think Paul fights next? Let us know in the comments below!