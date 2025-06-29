Jake Paul Confirms Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez Offer After Tense Faceoff

On Saturday, Jake Paul fended off a late surge from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to clinch the biggest victory of his career. It not only showed the world his improved skills over the full 10 rounds, but it also nudged him one step closer to a world title shot down the line. To those unaware, just days before the June 28th clash, the WBC and WBA declared to officially rank him in the Top 15 in the future if he wins his Chavez Jr bout, helping him qualify for a potential title bout.

Soon after the unanimous decision win, Jake Paul wasted no time in reinforcing his intentions. He had an intense face-off with the unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez during the post-event press conference, hinting at a future fight. The duo even verbally agreed to a showdown in the future. “You are a little slow, you know that. You’re gonna have to speed up. You are a good fighter, a little slow. Let’s make it happen,” Jake Paul said, while Zurdo simply shook his head. The two then shook hands. However, The Problem Child made it clear that he’s not content with simply chasing one world champion.

A few hours ago, DAZN Boxing uploaded an interview with Paul on its Instagram page. It was right after the headliner at Honda Center, Anaheim, as the 28-year-old was still panting. The interviewer wasted no time and told the 12-1 boxer about the conversation he had with Logan Paul. “I am asking everyone, the big question, and I even asked your brother. You being a world champion. When can they see it happening? Do they see it happening?”

The interviewer highlighted that Zurdo firmly dismissed the possibility, quoting, “Not in his division.” Meaning? While Ramirez is not against fighting Jake Paul, he doesn’t see the latter winning at all. “It’s not his division,” the 28-year-old responded. “It’s Badou Jack and the other kid, from New Zealand, Jai Opetaia,” he added, claiming that Zurdo is not his only option in the stacked cruiserweight division.

The Cleveland native then dropped a bombshell, asserting his lofty ambitions to unify the division. “It’s everyone’s division and I am coming to take it all,” he declared. Well, despite the win against Chavez Jr. and even Zurdo agreeing to a showdown, Jake Paul needs a few more victories for a shot at the unified title.

Furthermore, if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is serious about his world title aspirations, he needs to act quickly. Because, as it turns out, Gilberto Ramirez might not stay in the division for long.

Forget Jake Paul, Gilberto Ramirez is eyeing heavyweight glory

A few days ago, in an interview with DAZN Boxing, the 34-year-old Mexican revealed Oleksandr Usyk as his inspiration for the division. “He also comes from middleweight. Then he conquered the cruiserweight, and now he is the unified heavyweight champion. It’s an inspiration. George Foreman, too. They are weights that are not very heavy. They are 6’3,” he stated.

Ramirez, who himself towers at 6’2′ and is still quite a few years away from walking away, has similar intentions for his legacy. “It inspires me a lot to someday move up to heavyweight to win a title,” he stated. And for him, there can be no better fight in the biggest division than against Oleksandr Usyk himself. “It’s a fight that I would love it with the best in the world. We are fighters, giving the best of ourselves is the best we know. To show a performance to the people, to give good fights,” he revealed.

At the moment, Usyk has his hands full with Daniel Dubois. However, after that, if he wins, there is no credible challenger in sight. On the other hand, after a successful defense on the Jake Paul-Julio César Chávez undercard, Zurdo even issued a challenge to Jai Opetaia, taking the first step towards unifying the division, and with both fighters ready, we might get that fight next.

So, as things stand, Zurdo has a lot of options, and Jake Paul is at the back end of it. So, the 28-year-old needs to quickly pick up the pace. Maybe have 2 more fights this year. Otherwise, it might be too late.

