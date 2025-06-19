Jake Paul Disrupting Boxing World Gets Honest Verdict From Tyson Fury’s Uncle

“You say whatever you want about Jake Paul, but one thing he is a very very smart businessman,” Savannah Marshall said last month after signing with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). She questioned why no other promoter had thought to gather the best female fighters and feature them all on one show. Marshall pointed out that while women’s boxing gained massive momentum around 2022, it has since stalled under traditional promoters. But according to her, Jake Paul recognized the gap and made a conscious decision to disrupt the model and push women’s boxing forward and into the mainstream. For that, she added, “Hats off to him. I’m loving it.” And that’s exactly why even Tyson Fury’s uncle believes in it.

Peter Fury, who is training Marshall ahead of her July 11 showdown with Franchón Crews-Dezurn’s conqueror, Shadasia Green, at Madison Square Garden for the unified super middleweight titles, echoed the sentiment. The latest update came via Instagram, where IFLTV shared a post a few hours ago with the caption that read, “🗣️ @PeterFury has spoken out in support of @JakePaul after MVP announced the signing of Savannah Marshall. Brilliant to see someone investing time and a lot of money into women’s boxing 👏🏼.” In the accompanying interview, Peter Fury praised Most Valuable Promotions for the way they’ve taken proper care of their fighters following Marshall’s signing.

According to him, MVP not only paid her well, but also covered her training expenses and even her outfit, something not all promotions offer. The Silent Assassin, as she’s known, couldn’t be happier with the treatment. This led IFLTV’s Kugan Cassius to ask Peter Fury about Jake Paul’s influence in women’s boxing, and the 57-year-old veteran trainer didn’t hold back. “Anybody with his bank balance and the way he’s got his money and the way he’s promoted, everybody needs respect to do that,” Fury said.

“He is very clever in what he has done and he needs maximum credit.” While Fury didn’t comment on Jake Paul’s abilities as a boxer, he showed clear admiration for Jake Paul’s promotional instincts and business acumen. His praise echoed the growing sentiment in boxing circles that the 28-year-old is playing a major role in elevating women’s boxing, something few promoters have prioritized with the same energy or visibility.

However, while Jake Paul earns credit as a promoter, his in-ring credibility is still in question. Despite his confidence and repeated claims that he will “embarrass” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and deliver a “knockout,” on June 28th, Jake Paul may be in for a reality check against his most experienced opponent yet.

Jake Paul’s world title dreams could end with Chavez Jr. showdown

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. doesn’t see anything particularly special in Jake Paul as a boxer, but he does acknowledge the influencer-turned-fighter as a legitimate competitor. “I respect all the fighters in general but I don’t have nothing significant to respect Jake like a good fighter. He’s a real fighter. I think so. He’s a fighter now. He has 11 fights but that’s it. It’s nothing special. He’s strong. That’s it,” Chavez Jr. said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show yesterday.

However, Chavez Jr. isn’t approaching this matchup just to earn another win. His mission is to end Jake Paul’s boxing career altogether. “I’m still thinking that I’m better than Jake, so I think after this fight maybe Jake continues to fight. I don’t know. Try to be a best boxer but I don’t think he has the skills and everything for winning that fight,” he said. “Yes, I want to end Jake Paul’s career. I want to end it.”

Moreover, at 39, Chavez Jr. knows he’s no longer at his peak, but he’s confident that his experience and ring IQ will be more than enough to handle Paul. “I want to put clear that I’m still here. I’m not old and I take this sport serious. Train hard, be disciplined. I’m 39. I don’t think I’m old,” he explained. “I still feel good in the gym. So I want to prove that I’m still here, I’m still a good fighter. I want to fight better opposition after this fight and that’s why I took this fight.”

The 39-year-old further added, “I’m in shape and I’m focused. I’m disciplined. I’m focused. I want to finish the fight and win and take this opportunity to be back in the real boxing. That’s my goal.” With this level of commitment and experience, Chavez Jr. sees Jake Paul as a stepping stone, not a threat. With that in mind, how do you see the fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. playing out?