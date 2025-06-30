Jake Paul Doesn’t Hesitate When Asked Who Wins, Chavez Jr. or Tommy Fury

With scores of 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92, all three judges had it clear: Jake Paul had secured yet another win, albeit a unanimous decision one. Headlining at the Honda Center, he overcame Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former middleweight champion and easily the most credentialed opponent of Paul’s career so far. And what was billed as the biggest risk of Jake Paul’s boxing journey turned into a one-sided affair, as a lackluster Chavez Jr. failed to show urgency until the ninth round, disappointing a crowd that came hoping to see the YouTuber-turned-boxer tested to his limits.

But Jake Paul, unfazed as ever, cruised to his sixth consecutive win. Despite a late push from Chavez Jr, the 28-year-old’s dominance in the early rounds sealed the deal. With only one loss since his pro debut in 2020, he continues to silence skeptics and prove his place in the sport. And his confidence was on full display in a candid post-fight interview with Elie Seckbach of ES News.

Just a few hours ago, Seckbach shared an Instagram post with the caption, “@jakepaul after his win thanks me for always covering him from his first days in boxing until now.” In the video, a visibly pleased Jake Paul was asked a hypothetical question: “Chavez Jr. or Tommy Fury, who would win that one?” Paul, who has faced both men, responded, “I don’t know. That would be a good fight.” Though he lost to Tommy Fury in 2023 at the Diriyah Arena, he did manage to drop Fury in the eighth round, something he remains proud of, believing it showed he was the stronger fighter. As for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

The 54-7 boxer, who had fought just once since December 2021, is often criticized for not living up to his legendary father’s name. Yet, he remains the most credible boxer Jake Paul has faced so far. Despite his underwhelming performance, even the former middleweight champion gave The Problem Child some credit after their bout. “I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds,” Chavez admitted. “He’s strong, a good boxer (for) the first three, four rounds.” However, he also added, “After that, I felt he was tired. I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

To be fair, Jake Paul’s resume has largely been built on victories over mixed martial artists and fellow influencers. His lone professional loss came in February 2023 against Tommy Fury, an opponent whose name arguably outweighs his skill in the ring. Still, Paul remains unfazed by criticism. “I don’t really care what people say at the end of the day, because every single time I just prove myself more and more,” he said.

Just last week, he even stormed off an interview with Piers Morgan after the host suggested Paul might be overestimating his athletic ability. Reportedly, Jake Paul is now considering legal action against Morgan over his recent comments. But for Jake Paul, that might just be the beginning. Why?

Ryan Garcia defends Jake Paul after Chavez Jr. win

As was the case following the Mike Tyson fight, Jake Paul’s latest outing has drawn sharp criticism. Social media is ablaze with taunts, debates, and accusations, with some claiming the fight was staged. But amid the backlash, Jake Paul has found unexpected support from Ryan Garcia. “You can’t say Jake’s fights are rigged,” Garcia stated, calling the claims a joke.

Garcia acknowledged that Jake Paul’s opponents may not always be the ones fans want, or the most formidable, but said that’s just part of the boxing business. Fighters build their records over time, and Jake Paul is following a path not unlike many others in the sport. “[It] May not be against the people you want or are qualified to give him a challenge, but it’s just bc he’s popular,” Garcia said. With now 13 professional fights under his belt, Jake Paul is, in Ryan Garcia’s eyes, progressing like any other boxer would.

Moreover, fans may remember the uproar after the 28-year-old’s bout with Mike Tyson, and now with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. being his third legitimate boxing opponent after Tyson and Tommy Fury, questions around his credibility persist. But perhaps what needs more scrutiny is not who Paul fights, but how he plans to evolve.

With that said, do you think Jake Paul will continue with his curated matchups? Or the next time he will step up to face ranked contenders?