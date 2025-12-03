Jake Paul Draws 7-Figure Backing From $300M Hollywood Mogul as KSI Pressures Anthony Joshua

On December 19th, Jake Paul will once again have the boxing world’s attention on himself as he walks into the biggest risk of his life. At the Kaseya Center in Miami, ‘El Gallo’ will collide with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a massive heavyweight clash. Currently, Paul stands as a huge underdog, given the fact that he has rarely faced a proper boxer in his career, before Joshua. However, it doesn’t mean wagers aren’t coming in on him to pull off an upset.

In a highly surprising turn of events, ‘The Problem Child’ might have the biggest wager placed on him to win this boxing fight. Famous Hollywood producer and executive Jon Peters, who holds a staggering net worth of $300M (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has put an astronomical $5 million on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua. With that, the Briton is currently on edge as he tries to safeguard his status as the favorite, while pressure comes from every side, even from KSI.

Jake Paul secures Hollywood backing while KSI urges Anthony Joshua to finish the job

“We’re told Paul assured Peters he’s gonna kick the s— outta [Joshua] at the Kaseya Center in Miami, and that was music to his ears,” TMZ reported. And if ‘El Gallo’ actually wins, the executive producer of films like A Star Is Born, and Batman Returns (1992) would earn well over $30M, giving a major boost to his already impressive net worth.

However, KSI doesn’t want any of that to happen, as he shot a personal message to his friend Anthony Joshua. In a social media video, the British influencer said, “Now we get to see Jake Paul get knocked out. Fantastic. I messaged AJ… knock this guy out. I want Jake to go into that ring and realize how f—ed he really is. I think Jake already knows, but I want him to truly fear the man.”

It’s true that Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, and KSI are business partners, but there has always been animosity between ‘JJ’ and Jake. They’ve always looked at each other as competition and have even flirted with the idea of a boxing match. So, naturally, KSI would back his friend and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua to defeat his sworn enemy.

Now, as Jake Paul has been getting some really lucrative wagers on him to pull off the unbelievable, it has to be addressed that the majority still favor Joshua to completely obliterate him in this heavyweight boxing fight. Continuing that wave of prediction, the current heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, has a firm warning for the YouTuber-turned-boxer as well.

Oleksandr Usyk has a warning for ‘The Problem Child’

Ahead of his biggest boxing fight, Jake Paul has been very positive that he will knock out Anthony Joshua to prove everyone wrong. However, looking at their size difference, it’s clear the British former champion will hold the majority advantage in firepower while also controlling the distance, a dangerous combination. So, assessing the overall threat, the current champ Oleksandr Usyk has shared his verdict that Paul won’t stand a chance against Joshua on December 19th.

Usyk told Boxing Scene, “If Anthony Joshua wants, he will k—l this guy. Anthony Joshua is an Olympic champion first. Jake Paul, yeah, a sportsman, a YouTuber, a showman.”

Well, the Ukrainian legend clearly believes Paul doesn’t have a chance based on merit alone and the massive difference in stature just adds to his woes. However, there’s also another reason why Usyk wants the 28-year-old to lose. According to a report by the Mirror, Jake Paul’s list for his debut MMA fight included ‘The Cat’s name, and because of that, Usyk actually wanted to face ‘El Gallo’ inside the PFL cage, as Paul is currently signed with them.

He added, “Joshua is Rolls Royce, Jake is a Fiat. Listen, it’s true. It’s just true… Yes, I will pray for Jake Paul,” Usyk said. “Because I want to fight with Jake Paul in the Octagon.”

Now, whether Paul actually ends up fighting Usyk or not remains to be seen, but first, he needs to tackle the phenom named Anthony Joshua on December 19. But can he do it? Let us know in the comments.