Jake Paul Drops $5,000,000 Bombshell After Adin Ross’ Desperate Plea Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

With fight week fast approaching, the unlikely clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua has taken over boxing headlines. As anticipation builds, predictions for the blockbuster showdown are already shaping the narrative ahead of the opening bell. Both fighters continue to sharpen their preparations, but oddsmakers clearly favor the two-time heavyweight champion as the heavy favorite over the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

On December 19, fans will pack Miami’s Kaseya Center to witness one of the most unexpected matchups in recent boxing history. Still, Jake Paul’s supporters are pushing back against the odds. In fact, some fans are confidently backing him to pull off a shock, with one supporter reportedly placing a staggering five-million-dollar bet on Paul to win.

Jake Paul needs to watch out for something

Before his upcoming bout, Jake Paul met up with streamers N3on and Adin Ross for pizza. During the hangout, Ross admitted he had placed a major bet on Paul.

“I swear to God, I’m betting 100K on you. I’m not joking—you better secure my money.”

In response, Jake Paul revealed that one of his fans had already placed an even bigger wager on him.

“Some guys are betting five million on me.”

After that, Ross urged ‘The Problem Child’ to knock out Anthony Joshua when they meet on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. He even pointed to the Briton’s chin as a weakness, calling it the “weakest.” Streamer N3on quickly agreed, saying, “100%.”

Ross then advised Paul to watch out for Joshua’s reach, to which Jake Paul replied, “I just gotta watch out for them…”

Anthony Joshua, in his storied career, has suffered only four defeats, 2 by knockout, and those losses came against top-tier heavyweight champions. However, Joshua’s 82-inch reach could present a serious challenge for Jake Paul, who has a 76-inch reach.

The upcoming bout highlights a massive size disparity. The Englishman, a seasoned boxer, stands 6’6″ and usually weighs over 250 pounds, while the Ohioan, a regular catchweight fighter, comes in around 225 pounds. For this fight, Joshua agreed to a 245-pound limit, prompting some, including Deontay Wilder, to speculate that the matchup could be “scripted”.

Deontay Wilder doesn’t mince words

Ahead of the highly anticipated boxing bout, Jake Paul aims to hand Anthony Joshua his fifth knockout loss. At the same time, UFC veterans, including Demetrious Johnson, have backed ”The Problem Child’, pointing out Joshua’s previous knockout defeats.

“Andy Ruiz… Daniel Dubois knocked him out with a short right hand. Jake Paul can land one of those punches,” said Mighty Mouse on his show.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder challenges the way the fight is presented, suggesting that Netflix portrays it as scripted. He cites the Ohio native’s past fight as evidence. Actually, speaking at the IBA Boxing World Championships in Dubai, Wilder claims that the weight difference made Paul vs. Joshua scripted.

“You know, for me, in my opinion, I think it’s scripted a little bit because of the weight difference and Joshua’s a former champion and also he’s current, he’s active. This is going to be the first time that we see Paul fighting an active fighter,” he told Fight Hub TV.

Wilder added: “We’ve seen the Mike Tyson, that was all fun, that was cute… it’s fun and games. But now you’re dealing with a real professional. We’ll see how it ends up.”

What’s your take on Deontay Wilder’s bold claim? Do you also think the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight bout seems a bit fishy? Share your thoughts below.