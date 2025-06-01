Jake Paul Drops $20M Reality Check on Julio Cesar Chávez Jr.’s Mike Tyson Revenge Talk

Jake Paul is not willing to tolerate any shenanigans from former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. ahead of their fight on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This comes after the 39-year-old claimed his main motivation to defeat Paul stems from his desire to avenge legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
58-year-old ‘Iron’ Mike fought ‘The Problem Child’ back in November last year, a fight that quickly became the most viewed boxing match in the history of the sport. It also broke Canelo Alvarez’s gate revenue record in Texas, raking in over $18 million. Additionally, Tyson walked away with a reported $20 million paycheck for his efforts, which Paul used to shut Chavez Jr. up.
“I think he’s just a dumb boxer like trying to protect the sport,” Paul told TMZ Sports when asked about his thoughts on Chavez Jr.’s remarks about avenging Mike Tyson. “There’s no revenge needed for Mike. It was a successful night, the most-watched boxing event ever. Mike made a ton of money, and he did [well] in the fight.”
Notably, the pair was even spotted together during Donald Trump’s inauguration post-election, where Paul picked up Mike Tyson on his shoulders. However, Tyson has claimed that it took him a long time to recover from the fight, even suggesting that he doesn’t remember exactly what happened during the majority of the fight.
Regardless, Paul added that Chavez Jr.’s remark about avenging Tyson is merely his strategy to convince fans that he has a fighting chance against him, which Paul claims is “just going to completely fail.” The son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. hasn’t fought in nearly a year since edging past former mixed martial artist Uriah Hall.
Even before that, Chavez Jr. was inconsistent with large gaps in his resume, which has failed to convince most people that he has any chance of beating the 28-year-old YouTube star. And even Paul knows that, which is why he is making wild predictions.
Jake Paul is ready to embarrass Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
‘El Gallo’ seems confident about his chances against the former Mexican world champion, so much so that he claims he is ready to embarrass Chavez Jr. during their fight. Despite that, during the same interview with TMZ Sports, Paul named Chavez Jr. his “toughest opponent yet.” Still, he vowed to deliver a statement win.
“Man, I’m feeling better than ever,” Paul said. “This is going to be my breakout performance.” Despite Chavez Jr.’s long experience in the sport, Paul claimed the fight is destined to end with humiliation, just not for him. “Someone’s going to get embarrassed, and it’s not going to be me,” he declared.
It appears Jake Paul is not buying Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s motivations to win the fight, instead, he remains confident that the fight will unfold exactly how he intends it to. But do you think there’s a sliver of chance that Chavez Jr. causes an upset?
