Jake Paul Earns Legitimate Boxer Status in Surprise Recognition From Unlikely Ally

“You can’t convince me Jake Paul is a bona fide, certified professional fighter, until he beats at least three to four people that had some legitimacy.” This was former world champion Bernard Hopkins in 2023. Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has fought a mix of former MMA fighters, washed boxers, and old legends of the sport.

Last year, Jake Paul defeated heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, who was 58 at the time. This year, he overcame former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who was 39. Whether or not these wins make him a “legitimate boxer” is up for debate, but for former UFC fighter Darren Till, ‘El Gallo’ ticks all the boxes to be one.

“First of all, Jake Paul hasn’t been a YouTuber for like 15 years,” Till told Seconds Out a couple of days ago when asked about former MMA fighters boxing the likes of Jake Paul and other influencers. Till’s claim is a little exaggerated since Paul’s first boxing match was in 2018 against Deji Olatunji. Paul turned professional on January 30, 2020, beating AnEsonGib.

This means Paul has been a boxer for just under 7 years, as opposed to Till’s 15 years. Regardless, he asked people to stop calling the 28-year-old an influencer/YouTube boxer. “He’s a professional,” Till argued during the interview. “Well, not a professional. He is a legit boxer, he is trained by legit boxers, he trains like a boxer, he lives like a boxer, he breathes like a boxer.”

Jake Paul is currently in conversations about a potential fight against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. If this fight ends up happening, it will further Paul’s case for being a legitimate boxer. Meanwhile, Till is scheduled to face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a boxing match on August 30th on Misfits 22.

Till has seen a recent resurgence in his combat sports career after he defeated Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart. He will look to further his career in boxing with Rockhold’s debut in the sport under the influencer boxing promotion banner. Regardless, with Paul trying to set up a fight against Joshua, there seems to be some friction among experts.

Adam Catterall and Gareth A. Davies voice concern over Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Prominent British boxing commentators on talkSport, Adam Catterall and Gareth A. Davies, aren’t the biggest fans of a potential fight between Paul and Joshua. During a recent interview, featuring both, they voiced serious concerns over the fight. “Jake Paul is an area-level fighter. A British area-level fighter. And Anthony Joshua is still a killer, and a live heavyweight,” Davies said bluntly.

He emphasized that such a bout “should not be sanctioned anywhere in the world.” Meanwhile, Catterall agreed, calling the matchup “dangerous” and warning that it “brings the sport into disrepute.” Both commentators criticized the commercial motivation behind the fight, with Davies noting, “Even Eddie Hearn is saying he doesn’t like the look of it, but you see the glimpses of dollar signs [in his eyes].” Catterall firmly responded, “There is no price… There shouldn’t be.”

Catterall’s problem with the fight seems to be in the vast gap in talent between the fighters. “You have an Olympic gold medalist… two-time unified heavyweight champion,” taking on someone who “10 years ago was presenting TV shows on The Disney Channel” and was “beat by Tommy Fury.”

Jake Paul seems to have both critics and supporters. While fighters like Darren Till back him as a boxer, others are warning about the biggest potential fight of his career. So, where does this leave Paul? Is he a legitimate boxer? If yes, why not fight other legitimate boxers?