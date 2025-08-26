Jake Paul Exhibition Causes Gervonta Davis to Take Financial Hit as Lamont Roach Jr. Seeks Compensation

When the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight first got announced, hardly anyone gave ‘The Reaper’ a prayer. Most thought it’d be another routine night for Tank. But then—plot twist. Roach didn’t just show up in March; he pushed Davis to the brink, even forcing him to take that now-famous knee before their clash ended in a controversial majority draw. Suddenly, the ‘easy night’ turned into a headache, and Tank’s plans to cash in on a flashy exhibition with Jake Paul got iced as fans demanded one thing: a rematch.

But boxing, as always, loves drama. Despite chatter about a rematch date, the bombshell dropped – Gervonta Davis is fighting ‘The Problem Child’ after all, an exhibition on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, streamed live on Netflix. Fans lost it. Lamont Roach Jr. was left scrambling, even tossing a wild challenge at none other than Floyd Mayweather himself. Now, with fists holstered until the bell rings again, Roach and Davis have taken their fight online, trading blows on social media instead of in the ring.

“All you stupid mfs know if I received some step aside money I woulda told you and showed you… kill that narrative rn,” Roach Jr. posted on X. The 30-year-old was floated as a possible opponent for Shakur Stevenson, though the Newark star seems more interested in chasing Teofimo Lopez instead. Regardless, spotting Roach Jr.’s post, Davis lashed out with an arrogant reply despite his own lackluster performance back in March. “Exactly, becuz you a b—h..,” Davis wrote in a since-deleted X post.

“Now go sit down and put ya hand on ya chin and figure out how that happen to ya mans.. same way I put food in ya mouth, I took it.. snatchesssssss! 🤌🏽” ‘Tank’ went on to admit Roach Jr. was stronger than expected, adding that the fight no longer excited him. “It’s no fun when the rabbit has the gun.. 🤘,” Davis claimed. That only fueled Roach Jr., who shot back with demands for compensation. “Shut ur b—h a– up, you think u so smart, your dumb a– ducked this bump,” Roach Jr. wrote before demanding, “and still gotta pay 😂😂 you a b—h and a trick lmao.”

Whether Davis will actually cough up the money remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is that even his other rival doubts he can wow fans in his exhibition clash with Jake Paul.

Shakur Stevenson doesn’t think Gervonta Davis can knock out Jake Paul

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has shared his candid view on the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul exhibition fight in November. While Davis is known for his crushing knockout power and boxing skills, Stevenson doubts the lightweight fighter’s power would be enough to send the cruiserweight Jake Paul crashing onto the canvas.

via Imago 140827) — NANJING, Aug. 27, 2014 — Gold medalist Shakur Stevenson of the United States of America reacts during the awarding ceremony of men s fly (52kg) of boxing at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 27, 2014. )(zc) (SP)YOG-CHINA-NANJING-BOXING ChenxCheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“That guy’s too big, I don’t think he’s gonna knock him out,” Stevenson told TMZ Sports. “I don’t see him knocking him out. I see him outboxing him. I can see Tank just outboxing him and making it real easy.” Despite the size disparity, Stevenson feels Davis shouldn’t face any real issues in the fight. “Size will play some part… but no. I doubt that’s gonna be an issue.”

Even though their rematch plans fell apart, the bad blood between Lamont Roach Jr. and Gervonta Davis has only gotten hotter since their first showdown. But whether it ever boils over into an actual fight again feels doubtful – especially now that Davis has set his sights on Jake Paul. Let’s be honest, if the payday is fat enough, this Paul fight could easily end up being Tank’s last stroll into the ring. What do you think of the Davis vs. Paul fight?