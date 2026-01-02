Jake Paul Faces Another Setback as WBA Drops Him After Anthony Joshua Knockout Loss

Although he was fighting old and out-of-prime opponents like Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Jake Paul had the public’s attention. His boxing credentials had improved so much that the WBA had honored him with a special gesture.

Well, after he sent Chavez Jr. packing last year, the WBA decided to give him an official ranking. He was ranked No. 14 on the WBA’s cruiserweight chart. However, after his recent loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025, the sanctioning body appears to have come to its senses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new year came with a shock for Jake Paul

According to sources, on December 31—the final day of 2025—the WBA updated its rankings, and Jake Paul was notably absent from the list. Paul had been knocked out in the sixth round of his bout against Joshua, a loss that left him with a jaw broken in two places.

The defeat only reinforced what many experts have long believed: while Paul is a competent boxer capable of holding his own against former MMA fighters and aging opponents, he struggles to maintain that success when facing younger, fully capable boxers.

That reality was first exposed in his loss to Tommy Fury and has now been underlined again—this time by Joshua, who himself entered the fight in questionable form. Joshua was coming off a loss to Daniel Dubois in a bout he was expected to win, yet still proved too much for Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Paul has lost more than just a fight. With his exit from the WBA’s top 15, he is no longer eligible to compete for a world title, as a ranking within the top 15 is mandatory for a title shot. Paul, who has repeatedly spoken about his championship ambitions, will now have to climb the rankings the traditional way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And while Paul may be unhappy with how events have unfolded, one boxer will certainly be pleased—especially after voicing his frustration when Paul was initially ranked No. 14.

Craig Parker wasn’t happy about Paul’s entry into the WBA ranking

Craig Parker didn’t hide his frustration after Jake Paul entered the WBA cruiserweight rankings, a move that dropped Parker from No. 14 to No. 15. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the undefeated knockout artist called the development “disgusting news to me,” insisting Paul has not earned his place among ranked contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For him just to take a position that guys like me that struggled to find ways to the gym and … it’s a long road to be where we’re at,” Parker said. “For him to just be No. 14, it was just like a slap in the face.” Parker, who is 20-0 with all 20 wins by knockout, questioned Paul’s resume, pointing out that Paul recently fought Chavez Jr., whose prime was more than a decade ago.

While Parker acknowledged Paul’s positive impact on boxing—particularly women’s boxing—he believes credibility should be earned in the ring. To settle the debate, Parker offered a simple solution: fight him.

That being said, many are taking a sigh of relief after Jake Paul was booted from the WBA’s rankings. But do you think Paul deserved to be there in the first place?