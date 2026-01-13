Jake Paul Fires Back at Anthony Joshua Fight Drug Testing Controversy With 4-Word Message

Over the past few years, Jake Paul’s dominance in boxing has grown, moving beyond influencer and exhibition bouts into major professional matches. Just last month, he faced former IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the ring, which led to PED accusations resurfacing, claiming substances fueled his rise. Now, Paul has finally put the debate to rest with a bold new post.

Since entering boxing, he has transformed his physique dramatically, going from a decade-long YouTube career to a professional athlete. Naturally, this change has drawn both admiration and criticism. “I believe that you use steroids,” said Dana White. Even MMA legend Georges St-Pierre’s coach suspected Jake Paul might be using substances. Recently, Paul posted proof on social media showing that he underwent testing more frequently than his opponents, Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis.

Jake Paul topped Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis in testing frequency

“USADA, VADA, PRADA, NADA,” wrote Jake Paul on X, recently posting a screenshot of his testing data alongside that of his rivals, Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua. The information available on the USADA website shows that ‘The Problem Child’ underwent 10 tests and submitted 24 samples, while ‘AJ’ submitted 6 and Gervonta Davis submitted 8.

Jake Paul was originally scheduled to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in an exhibition match, despite their significant size and weight difference. The bout was first set for Atlanta, but then Georgia regulators raised concerns over the weight difference, so the promotion moved the fight to Florida. The event eventually fell through when Davis became involved in legal trouble.

This, in turn, opened the door for a professional matchup between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. However, the fight did not go as fans expected, as Joshua knocked out ‘The Problem Child’ in the sixth round, leaving him with a broken jaw. Now, with his latest post, Paul shuts down all PED allegations.

The commission sanctioned the fight, and USADA oversaw the testing. Previously, in August last year, when he was set to face Gervonta Davis, ‘The Problem Child’ also silenced critics and disproved steroid claims for his fights. “US anti-doping agency. Random drug tests at any moment,” wrote Jake Paul.

Right now, Jake Paul’s return to the ring is uncertain. The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended him indefinitely after Joshua knocked him out in the sixth round, breaking his jaw and causing him to drop out of the WBA cruiserweight rankings. He must receive clearance from a physician before stepping back into the ring. However, as the PED allegations kept coming out in his previous fights, his brother Logan Paul once took matters into his own hands to confront Jake Paul about the issue.

Logan Paul questions his brother on doping claims during a lie detector session

Jake Paul didn’t expect his brother to confront him about ongoing PED rumors, and neither did the rest of the world. Logan Paul has never held back from calling out his younger brother’s controversies, as he demonstrated in 2024 when the duo took a lie detector test on their podcast. The brothers joked and bantered across a wide range of topics, but Logan escalated the conversation by directly asking about performance-enhancing substance use.

“I got one for you that’s gonna make you sh*t your a–,” Logan joked. “Are you on PEDs?”

“What do you mean by that?” Jake shot back. “If taking Viagra counts, then yes. It’s performance-enhancing, brother.” The test proctor didn’t seem amused by his answer and pressed him for a yes or no response, and confirmed that Jake’s “no” reply was truthful.

With this latest confirmation that he tested clean, Jake Paul seems to be putting the PED rumors to rest. However, after his 2021 fight against Tyron Woodley, Paul said he went through regular drug testing, while Woodley pushed back, claiming the fight happened without any testing.

