Jake Paul Fires Fresh Shots at Canelo Alvarez After Putting Him on Unceremonious List

Though a recent feud, the Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez rivalry has already proven to be a wild ride. From Canelo’s trickery to get a blockbuster Saudi contract to The Problem Child’s blowout over it, it has definitely been a box office success in terms of publicity.

With both fighters now focused on their own paths, fans expected their rivalry to simmer down. However, that is not the case as on Thursday, Jake Paul added a new chapter to this rivalry via a promotional video for his official online betting platform, Betr. The 28-year-old has always found interesting ideas to promote new events on the app, and he did the same this time.

To hype up an upcoming app sale, Jake Paul dropped a bold list of his top 10 most overrated athletes. “Here’s my top 10 most overrated athletes. These are all facts,” he said. Surely, what could go wrong? While the whole list was controversial, and we will get to that later, the two biggest names that irked the boxing fans were Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua, two of the most popular boxers of their generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While picking Canelo Alvarez makes sense from Jake Paul’s perspective, given the bad blood between them. But why, AJ? Well, recently, the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s relationship with the Brit has also turned sour. The Problem Child has challenged the former unified heavyweight champion numerous times, claiming AJ does not have a ‘chin’ anymore.

AD

However, Jake Paul revealed that the rivalry has escalated further with the duo seemingly involved in behind-the-scenes trash talk. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, the 28-year-old stated, “He DM’d me today like saying ‘LOL’ to one of my training clips and then I sent him a ‘LOL’ with a picture of him getting knocked out by Daniel Dubois.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by betr (@betr) Expand Post

Whether Jake Paul was stoking the flames of his feuds with Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez remains unclear. After all, these are two of the most decorated professional fighters in the combat world, with Cinnamon being one of the few two-time undisputed boxing champions in history. Calling them overrated seems like a stretch. Yet, Joshua and Canelo weren’t the only names stirring controversy on Paul’s list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul is taking no prisoners

The Problem Child started the controversy with his first pick itself as he stated, “Babe Ruth – Overrated.” Often regarded as one of the greatest baseball players, Ruth won 7 World Series in his career while setting a home run record with 714 home runs. The record stood tall for 39 seasons before Hank Aaron broke it in 1974.

Paul’s next choice made sense, as he remarked, “Trevor Lawrence – Overpaid and overrated,” a view many NFL fans share, including Brad Gagnon from B/R recently termed him the most overpaid player in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Including Ryan Garcia and Conor McGregor in the list wasn’t shocking either, considering their recent sharp decline in prominence. However, it was the third pick that sent everyone into meltdown, and Jake Paul knew that.

He stated with, “This is gonna piss of a lot of people,” before namedropping Cristiano Ronaldo in the list. The all-time top scorer, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, four golden boots, and 34 career trophies, Ronaldo’s career is the epitome of athletic success. And Jake Paul decided to put him on the overrated list. Surely, he is just asking for trouble at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The other three picks were Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, and Anthony Edwards, all three supreme athletes in their own right. Furthermore, Ant-Man is just 23 years old at the moment. Calling him overrated when he just made the playoffs with a slim Minnesota squad seems unfair.

Well, once Jake Paul zeros in on a wild take, you’re not budging him. What do you think? Does this list hold any weight, or is Paul just trying to rile everyone up? Let us know your thoughts down below.

