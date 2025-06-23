Jake Paul Forces KSI to Turn Down Logan Paul’s Wedding Invitation

When two internet icons-turned-business partners also happen to be former boxing rivals, even something as personal as a wedding can’t avoid a bit of drama. Logan Paul and KSI, once bitter enemies in the ring and now co-owners of Prime Hydration, have taken their rivalry-turned-friendship to unexpected places over the years. From online feuds to sharing a booming business, their relationship is anything but ordinary.

Now, with Logan getting ready to marry fiancée Nina Agdal, fans figured the British YouTuber-turned-rapper would be a front-row guest. After all, why wouldn’t his fellow Prime co-founder be part of such a big moment? But in a recent FaceTime between the two—shared widely across social media—KSI dropped a reason that caught many off guard.

It starts off casual. “How you been anyway?” KSI asks, kicking things off with what sounds like a friendly check-in. Logan, always quick with a comeback, replies: “Busy… Chilling now. Getting ready for this wedding that you’re not coming to.” It might sound like a joke, but KSI’s response is dead serious: “No, don’t—don’t do that. You know why!”

Here comes the heart of the matter.

KSI then puts it out there—he’s not keen on showing up if Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul is going to be around. “Bro, imagine I go to your wedding. Jake’s there, I’m there… it’s awkward bro. There’s that tension between us.” That one sentence speaks volumes, reminding everyone of the history, the past fights, and the still-unsettled issues. KSI has clashed with both Paul brothers over the years—not just online but in the ring—and the discomfort is real.

Logan, always thinking in content mode, tries to spin it: “Yeah, but we’re gonna be filming for a reality show. It’s sick material, bro.” In simpler terms, he sees the drama as great footage. But KSI knows how easily things can spiral. He pushes back with a laugh: “No, but then everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Something’s about to happen. Someone’s going down.’ I got my bodyguards, he’s got his bodyguards… It’s like a wedding bro.” Then, cracking up at the whole mental picture, he adds: “What’s this?”

Logan grins and nudges him: “Will give me a story though.”

KSI doesn’t miss a beat: “Yeah, you’re just thinking about the hits,” clearly referring to views and clicks—and both burst into laughter, sharing a moment of old-school banter.

Whether or not KSI ends up going is still unknown. But one thing’s for sure: Logan’s wedding might turn into one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year—even if one half of Prime decides to skip it. After all, when personal history and cameras mix, things rarely stay quiet.

KSI & Logan Paul outta their Prime juice

Just two years after its explosive UK debut, Prime—the hydration brand turbocharged by the fame of Logan Paul and KSI—is facing a sobering financial reality. According to newly filed accounts with Companies House, Prime Hydration’s UK arm saw its turnover nosedive by over 70%, tumbling from £112.2 million to just £32.8 million in the latest financial year. The hype, it seems, has finally started to cool.

Alongside the revenue slump, the financial hits kept coming. Gross profit fell sharply by a staggering 85.4%, from £21.6 million down to £3.1 million. Pre-tax profits also shrank significantly—from £4.3 million to £940,458—while net profit was slashed by 91.6%, leaving just £312,393 in the tank. Numbers like these would make any brand flinch, but for a company as high-profile and influencer-backed as Prime, the fall feels even more dramatic.

In response, the London-based subsidiary has begun what it calls a “strategic review.” The board candidly admitted in its signed statement: “In 2024 the consumer interest has moderated and revenues have decreased. The company is now entering a strategic review process to transition from an initial hyper growth phase to a more sustainable, long-term presence in the market.” In other words, the early fireworks are over—now comes the tricky part: staying relevant.

Despite the setbacks, Prime is trying to keep spirits high. It pointed to innovation and new product launches as part of its plan to rebuild momentum. “The latest launch of the Prime Ice range in the beginning of 2025 is a testament to this,” the company stated, adding that more products are in the pipeline. Whether that’s enough to reignite demand remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear—Prime is moving from viral sensation to survival mode.