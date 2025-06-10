Jake Paul Gets Passionate Defense From Seven Division Champion Over Future Boxing Plans

Who knew that a single tweet from Amanda Serrano in 2021 would change women’s boxing in the coming years? It all started when, in April 2021, The Real Deal expressed her desire to fight on Jake Paul‘s undercard on her social media. As fate would have it, Paul and his partner, Nakisa Bidarian, pushed the idea and signed her as the co-main event for the August 2021 PPV. Following that, she became the first athlete under The Problem Child’s Most Valuable Promotion banner.

Ever since then, she has not looked back. She starred in massive events, became the highest-paid women’s boxer of all time, and will now headline the first-ever all-women boxing PPV against Katie Taylor on July 11. These golden days have nearly erased memories of when she nearly quit the sport. For all this, she credits Jake Paul.

Jake Paul: The saviour of women’s boxing

Ahead of his blockbuster trilogy fight against Katie Taylor, Serrano appeared on the Breakfast Club Power podcast. In a candid conversation, the 25-year-old recalled the time when she wanted to switch to MMA even after being a seven-division world champion. Why? Boxing was not paying her enough, even after all the accolades.

“There was so many times that I wanted to retire because it was just not worth it. The money in boxing so much work you have to put in, and I wasn’t getting paid anything,” she said. Furthermore, having put on gloves only because of her sister Cindy Serrano, her drive to keep going dwindled with each passing day.

That is why she is grateful that Jake Paul came into her life. “So I was like, but thank God Jake Paul came into my life changed my life, my career,” she added. It has completely changed her career, and with this newfound motivation, she wants to bring change to women’s boxing as a whole, so no other athlete thinks of leaving the sport because of financial trouble.

There you have it. No matter your opinion about Jake Paul, the 27-year-old has definitely brought legitimacy to women’s boxing. Be it his ego, his marketing skills to carve out an overlooked aspect of boxing to establish his promotion, or actual love for the sport, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that he is bringing the much-needed change, and no one can be angry about it. Well, Claressa Shields thinks otherwise.

Amanda Serrano has no chance

If you’ve been keeping up with boxing in recent years, the ongoing feud between Jake Paul and Shields is old news. The duo has constantly traded barbs over social media, and it has resulted in souring the mutual respect between Serrano and Shields. The two women’s champions were close, and The Real Deal has often described The GWOAT as her role model. However, things have changed now.

The undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist has publicly stated her disgust for Paul and MVP. Often claiming that the promotion takes cheap shots, downplaying her career. The biggest blow came when MVP announced Amanda Serrano as ‘The GWOAT,’ the moniker that Shields has been using for years now. That was the breaking point.

In a recent interview with FightHub TV, T-Rex predicted a third consecutive loss for Serrano against Katie Taylor. “I think Katie will win again. Amanda has some underlying issues with me, and saying that I downplay her career or whatever she’s talking about,” she stated, without holding back.

According to Shields, she has been supporting women’s boxing even before MVP and Serrano signed that deal. So, alleging that she would downplay a fellow woman boxer’s career is utterly disrespectful. “I was supporting women’s boxing way before MVP or Jake Paul or anybody even came around,” Shields explained.

However, despite the differences, the undisputed women’s heavyweight champion has promised to be present at the July 11 event. Not for Serrano or Jake Paul, but to support women’s boxing as she has done her whole life.

Undoubtedly, both Shields and Jake Paul, alongside Serran,o have done wonderful things for women’s boxing. So, it is a shame that the trio is at such a loggerhead. Maybe, in a perfect world, there three could tie in together to take this sport to even bigger heights.

Do you think Jake Paul has brought positive changes in women’s boxing? Let us know your thoughts down below.